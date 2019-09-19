

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A British Columbia man accused of skinny dipping in a shark tank at a Toronto aquarium is expected to plead guilty to mischief in that incident today.

David Weaver, of Nelson, B.C., was arrested and charged in October of last year, four days after the alleged incident.

Police allege he went to Ripley's Aquarium in downtown Toronto on Oct. 12, bought a ticket, then stripped naked and jumped into the facility's shark tank.

A large crowd was at the aquarium that night and some in attendance took videos of the alleged incident.

The videos, which attracted international attention after surfacing on social media, show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels.

The man then starts to climb out of the tank before performing a back dive into the water.