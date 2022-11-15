B.C. health officials providing update on COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses
Health officials are providing an update on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in British Columbia Wednesday, amid growing calls for a renewed mask mandate.
Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be appearing at their first joint news conference since the end of September, when they shared the government's preparations for an anticipated surge in hospitalizations this fall.
CTV News will be streaming the news conference live beginning at 11 a.m.
Earlier this week, officials noted the spread of COVID-19, influenza and RSV has since led to "higher-than-normal" volumes of patients in B.C. hospitals, including children – but said the situation hasn't become dire enough to force them to postpone non-urgent scheduled surgeries.
"With regards to public health measures, we are not looking at reintroducing mask mandates at this time," the Ministry of Health said in an email statement Tuesday.
"Through COVID-19 infection and vaccination, we have achieved a very high level of population immunity and the number of people at risk for serious outcomes from COVID-19 has dropped significantly."
Officials have instead focused on the importance of getting vaccinated and staying home while sick. The Ministry of Health also stressed the importance of masks for situations in which it is "essential" to be in close contact with others while symptomatic.
Ontario's top doctor has "strongly" recommended the public begin wearing masks again while indoors, but also stopped short of an actual mandate.
A number of groups, including Protect our Province B.C. and the Safe Schools Coalition, issued a public letter Tuesday calling on incoming premier David Eby, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside to bring back a mask mandate to limit transmission this fall and winter.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
