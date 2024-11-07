Who ruined Hobo Hot Springs? Ministry investigates as mystery roils Harrison, B.C.

Stories passed down from elders tell how First Nations from afar would paddle their canoes to bathe in the hot springs on the territory of the Sts'ailes First Nation.

They believed the water contained medicine, said Sts'ailes Grand Chief William Charlie.

“Our people have been using it for tens of thousands of years," he said of the springs he called Qwólts, meaning boiling medicine water.

The steaming waters in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, 130 kilometres east of Vancouver, could once be enjoyed in pools known as the Hobo Hot Springs for free — unlike the neighbouring Harrison Hot Springs Resort where users of its pools must be resort guests.

But last month, the Hobo Hot Springs were mysteriously filled in with dirt and rocks, surprising the nation, the mayor and local users.

The deliberate destruction has sparked an investigation by British Columbia's Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship as the pools are a Crown resource and filling in or making changes to the springs would require approval, and none was given.

There's still a public mineral pool, where water from the springs is diverted. But adult users are charged $16.

The sources of the pools are hot springs on the shore of Harrison Lake known as Potash, with a temperature of 40 C, and Sulphur, at 65 C. They have some of the highest concentrations of minerals of any spring in Canada.

In May, the ministry approved a request from the village to repair the free pools, fixing the rocks around them. It was the only work permit handed out this year.

“We have confirmed that there are no new applications for work in this area. Ministry staff are currently investigating the incident,” said a statement from the ministry.

Village Mayor Fred Talen said they had nothing to do with the destruction, and instead he understands someone from the nearby Harrison Hot Springs Resort had someone fill in the pools.

No one from the resort, which is owned by Aldesta Hotels & Resorts, returned requests for an interview.

But Talen said he spoke to the resort’s general manager last week who relayed concerns about the materials to build the Hobo Hot Springs since it’s located right next to a building owned by the resort to collect spring water.

"There was a concern that that would be kind of considered part of the resort's property, and that it was a part that the resort was responsible for."

He said there were a lot of “overlapping interests," as the resort had a water license for the hot spring and owns a permit to have the building next to the free pools.

"I hope the province, if they're doing an investigation, they look at the whole scenario and hopefully the report points to the solutions where we can work together to enhance the visitor experience in using the hot springs."

The mayor said he had meetings planned with the resort to talk about how residents can continue to use water from the springs in a more natural setting.

“Over the last couple of weeks, It's really clear to me that the residents of Harrison Hot Springs are really interested in preserving and promoting the natural features of Harrison Hot Springs," said Talen.

The loss of the Hobo Hot Springs has prompted more than 2,000 people to sign a petition that calls for the pools to be restored.

Nico Soebagio-Pawlowski from Victoria launched the petition saying that restoring the pools would be “reviving a part of the ecological and cultural fabric of B.C.”

Harrison Hot Springs resident Loretta Melanson said she was at the pools the day before the destruction and saw people chatting and laughing while in the pools.

"When I went down, I was shocked. I was literally sick to my stomach to think that someone purposely destroyed that beautiful area for people to come and enjoy."

Melanson moved from the east coast to B.C. years ago for the forests, lakes and mountains in the province, and a key part of the "absolutely gorgeous” copmmunity was the Hobo Hot Springs.

“My most memorable experience would be being able to go there in the mornings this time of year, cool mornings, lots of low-lying clouds, sitting in the springs, enjoying every moment of nature,” said Melanson.

"Anyone can go to an inside pool, I want to be in nature. Enjoying every moment of the peace and quiet."

Melanson said she hoped the community could come together to figure out the situation.

Charlie said their First Nation should have been consulted before anyone made changes, especially since the hot spring doesn't "belong exclusively" to the resort or the village.

“I think as long as they are being mindful and being respectful and they're not doing any damage to the source, to the water, to the habitat, then they should be able to use it.

“And just like our people, we don't want to be excluded from going there,” said Charlie.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.