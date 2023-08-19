B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees

The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.

Premier David Eby announced the order at a news conference Saturday afternoon.

He said the order is intended to ensure sufficient temporary accommodations are available to people who are evacuating or are involved in fighting fires.

"The current situation is grim," Eby said, adding that there are about 35,000 people on evacuation order across the province and another 30,000 are on evacuation alert and may need to leave at a moment's notice.

"We have an urgent need for more accommodation," the premier said. "This order says, 'Stay off the roads for tourist-related, non-essential travel to stay in temporary accommodation.'"

The order applies specifically to the Central Okanagan region, including cities currently unaffected by wildfires, such as Penticton and Vernon, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates