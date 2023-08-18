B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation

The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.

Premier David Eby announced the declaration at a news conference Friday afternoon, following a challenging 24 hours that saw fast-spreading wildfires trigger thousands of new evacuation orders and alerts across the province.

"We are declaring a provincial state of emergency to ensure we have access to any tools that we may need to respond to this situation," Eby said.

The premier revealed there has been "rapid deterioration" over the course of Friday afternoon resulting in the number of evacuees tripling to 15,000 people in a single hour.

Upwards of 23,000 others are on evacuation alert, meaning they must be prepared to flee on short notice.

Firefighters faced extremely challenging conditions overnight as dry lightning sparked new fires and gusting winds caused explosive growth on existing ones, including the McDougall Creek blaze burning in West Kelowna, which has spread to an estimated 6,800 hectares.

That fire has already consumed an unconfirmed number of properties, despite the best efforts of provincial and local fire crews.

The recent weather paired with ongoing tinder-dry drought conditions have created a powder keg across much of the province, officials warned this week, and more trouble is expected over the weekend.

Declaring a state of emergency grants the province extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act, allowing for swifter responses to rapidly developing crises.

Those powers can include restricting travel, forcing evacuations, and even commandeering personal property if doing so is deemed necessary for disaster response.

The government previously declared province-wide states of emergency in March 2020 as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in November 2021 following the historic floods and landslides that left several communities under water and cut off highway access to the Lower Mainland.

The declarations remain in place for two weeks by default, at which time they can be renewed or cancelled. Officials also have the ability to call them off at any time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.