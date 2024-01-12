VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. gangster gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years after double murder conviction

    Share

    A B.C. homicide investigation that began nearly seven years ago ended with a life sentence on Thursday.

    Tyrel Nguyen will spend the rest of his life behind bars, with no eligibility for parole for 25 years, after being found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder back in November.

    He was sentenced Thursday. On Friday, the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team presented his case as an example of its efforts to bring gang members to justice.

    Nguyen was arrested on Dec. 20, 2019, two years into the investigation, IHIT said in a statement Friday. He was 21 at the time of his arrest.

    The investigation began with the October 2017 shooting of Randeep Kang in Surrey. 

    His brother Gary Kang and another man, Camilo Alonso, were also targeted. All three were involved in the B.C. gang conflict, according to IHIT.

    Gary Kang would be gunned down in Surrey in 2021 and Alonso would be killed in Vernon in 2023.

    Nguyen was charged with first-degree murder in Randeep Kang's death, as well as the attempted murders of Gary Kang and Alonso.

    He was also charged with the first-degree murder of 19-year-old Jagvir Malhi in Abbotsford, which took place in November 2018. Police later concluded Malhi was an innocent victim and not the intended target of the shooting. 

    At the time of the homicides, both Nguyen and the Kang brothers were associates of the Brothers Keepers gang, according to IHIT.

    Nguyen's arrest in 2019 was completed with the help of the Edmonton Police Service, Alberta RCMP and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., which is the province's anti-gang police unit.

    More than 315 police officers and 24 support staff were involved in the investigation, which IHIT dubbed E-Prosperity.

    “What began as two separate investigations became a co-ordinated effort, made possible due to IHIT’s integration and strong partnerships with Abbotsford Police Department and the Surrey RCMP,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT, in the statement.

    “This was a complex investigation. I’m incredibly proud of all those that worked on this investigation and persevered over the past seven years.” 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Storm surge and extreme snowfall hit Canada

    Another winter storm is spreading across Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, with heavy snowfall and extreme winds expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions.

    PM Trudeau taps new top national security adviser

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a new top aide on national security matters, his seventh since coming to power. In her previous roles, Trudeau's pick has testified about the government's handling of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, as well as the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News