One of the latest victims of gun violence in Metro Vancouver has been identified as a 27-year-old with known gang associations.

Vancouver resident Randeep Kang and another man were both shot Friday night on a residential street in Surrey. Kang was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

On Monday, Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team issued a statement describing the shooting as “brazen.”

“[It demonstrated] a blatant disregard for public safety,” Jang said.

The deceased was known to police, and IHIT believes his murder was targeted and likely linked to the ongoing problem of gun violence in the region.

Investigators also believe there are people who have information on what happened, and Jang called on them to help solve the case.

"I urge these individuals to come forward and speak with IHIT so that we can hold those responsible to account," Jang said.

Tipsters can contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.