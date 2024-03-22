VANCOUVER
    B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North

    Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon talks during a news conference in the rotunda at the legislature in Victoria on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
    Okanagan Falls, B.C. -

    The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.

    Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says the province has selected 15 projects in those regions for development in partnership with local non-profit housing providers.

    Kahlon made the announcement in Okanagan Falls, south of Penticton, outside a housing project that provides 26 rental homes for seniors and will be the site of additional housing built using the latest funding.

    It follows recent announcements of nearly 870 affordable units coming to Vancouver Island and almost 2,000 homes in Metro Vancouver.

    A statement from the Housing Ministry says the province has identified more than 40 new projects for the latest round of funding, adding about 3,500 affordable rental homes throughout the province.

    A total of 12,500 homes are open or under construction since the launch of the fund in 2018.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.

