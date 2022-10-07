B.C. drought: More than 20 temperature records broken ahead of long weekend
A drought and unseasonably warm weather persisting across B.C. led to more temperature records breaking in the province Thursday.
Environment Canada's preliminary data for Oct. 6 shows another 21 records were broken in communities across the province. Many of the records were decades old, including one that was set nearly a century ago.
In 1925, Bella Coola recorded a high temperature of 22.8 C on Oct. 6. But this year, it got as hot as 24.3 C.
Some parts of the province are rated at Level 5 for drought conditions as of Friday morning, which means adverse impacts are "almost certain." Those regions include the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and West Vancouver Island. Seven other regions are at Level 4, meaning adverse impacts are "likely."
Meteorologists with Environment Canada warned earlier in the week the province could continue seeing this hot, dry weather pattern for several days.
"We've been stuck in this (weather) pattern for quite some time," Bobby Sekhon with Environment Canada told CTV News Vancouver.
"It's possible that into early next week we might see a bit of a shift in the pattern."
Metro Vancouver's forecast for the week ahead shows mostly sun, with highs hovering around 20 C. Monday could be a little cooler, however, and may see some rain.
Other temperature records broken Thursday, according to Environment Canada's preliminary data, include:
- Abbotsford area – new record of 27.2 C, old record of 26.7 C set in 1952.
- Agassiz area – new record of 29.6 C, old record of 26.7 C set in 1942.
- Bella Bella area – new record of 20.6 C, old record of 18.5 C set in 2012.
- Burns Lake area – new record of 21.5 C, old record of 20.7 C set in 2012.
- Chilliwack area – new record of 29.2 C, old record of 27.8 C set in 1952.
- Clearwater area – new record of 23.8 C, old record of 22 C set in 2003.
- Comox area – new record of 22.3 C, old record of 21.2 C set in 1980.
- Courtenay area – new record of 22.3 C, old record of 21.2 C set in 1980.
- Gibsons area – new record of 21.9 C, old record of 20.7 C set in 2012.
- Hope area – new record of 30.3 C, old record of 27.8 C set in 1943.
- Lilloeet area – new record of 28.1 C, old record of 28 C set in 1980.
- Malahat area – new record of 23.7 C, old record of 23.5 C set in 1987.
- Pemberton area – new record of 27.2 C, old record of 23.7 C set in 2012.
- Pitt Meadows area – new record of 26.1 C, old record of 24 C set in 1978.
- Powell River area – new record of 21.9 C, old record of 21.1 C set in 1964.
- Sechelt area – new record of 21.9 C, old record of 20.7 C set in 2012.
- Squamish area – new record of 29.5 C, old record of 25.5 C set in 1987.
- Tatlayoko Lake area – new record of 24.1 C, old record of 23.9 C set in 1936.
- Vernon area – new record of 24.1 C, old record of 24 C set in 1980.
- Whistler area – new record of 24.8 C, old record of 22.1 C set in 1980.
