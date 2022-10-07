B.C. drought: More than 20 temperature records broken ahead of long weekend

Drought conditions in B.C. as of Oct. 7, 2022. (Province of BC) Drought conditions in B.C. as of Oct. 7, 2022. (Province of BC)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hockey Canada calls emergency meeting as sponsors pull support

Hockey Canada’s board of directors called an emergency meeting Thursday night under mounting pressure from top corporate sponsors, political leaders and provincial organizations stemming from the group's apparent unwillingness to address its handling of alleged sexual assaults.

Vancouver Island

  • Man found dead near Saanich pedestrian trail

    Police say there is no risk to the public after the body of an unknown man was found Thursday near a pedestrian and cycling trail in Saanich, B.C. Saanich police detectives and the B.C. Coroners Service are working to identify the man who was found near the Lochside Regional Trail in the area of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue.

    Police are pictured at the Lochside Trail in Saanich, B.C. (Sarah Bernier)

  • Canadian military selects new pistol to replace aging handguns

    The Canadian military is getting new pistols to replace its current Second World War-era sidearms. The Department of National Defence on Friday announced an initial contract award of US$3.2 million to outfit the Canadian Army with 7,000 new handguns and holsters.

  • Downtown Victoria road closures expected for marathon

    Commuters should expect road closures in Victoria and Oak Bay this weekend as thousands participate in the Royal Victoria Marathon. The event, which starts early Sunday morning, includes a full marathon, half marathon, eight-kilometre run and a kids' run.

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener