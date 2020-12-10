VANCOUVER -- A driver pulled over in Vancouver on Wednesday told police she'd just failed a driving test for a similar violation.

According to Vancouver Police Sgt. Mark Christensen, the driver was stopped after being caught in a bus lane.

He wrote on Twitter that the driver handed over a learner's licence, despite not having the "L" decal that is required in B.C. displayed on her vehicle.

She also didn't have the required supervisor in her vehicle.

And, according to the sergeant, she told the officer at the scene that she'd just left a driving test, which she'd failed. She showed the officer documentation to back up this story.

"Reason for failing: driving in bus lane!" Christensen wrote.

He posted an image of the violation ticket the driver received on Granville Street.

The driver was ticketed for three things: driving contrary to driver's licence restriction, failing to display an "L" sign and driving in a bus lane.

Each comes with a $109 fine.