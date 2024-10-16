6 weeks before it turns over control of policing in the city, Surrey RCMP wants help naming a new mascot

A little more than six weeks before they cease being the agency responsible for policing B.C.'s fastest-growing city, Surrey RCMP debuted a new mascot Wednesday.

"Sgt. Bison" is – as the name would suggest – an anthropomorphic buffalo dressed in the formal RCMP red serge and stetson hat.

"Sgt. Bison is excited to meet with kids and community members throughout the city," the detachment said in a news release.

"You can expect to see Sgt. Bison showing off their moves during the RCMP Basketball classic and at future community events."

Surrey Mounties are also asking the public – specifically children and teenagers – for help coming up with a first name for the mascot.

Students in Surrey elementary and secondary schools can submit a suggestion for Sgt. Bison's first name by emailing surrey_media@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, the detachment said.

Only one entry is allowed per person, and contestants must live in Surrey and attend an elementary or secondary school in the city. The name can start with any letter, but must be only one or two syllables in length.

Contest entries must be submitted by Nov. 1, and the winner will receive "a school visit from Sgt. Bison and an RCMP prize bag."

Asked what will become of Sgt. Bison after Nov. 29, when the Surrey Police Service is scheduled to become the police force of jurisdiction in Surrey, a Surrey RCMP spokesperson clarified that the mascot – despite being announced by the Surrey detachment and named exclusively by Surrey school children – will be used by Mounties province-wide.

"The RCMP will continue to use Sgt. Bison for community engagement specifically with youths after the (police of jurisdiction) date as RCMP will still be here to provide policing support to the community," said Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha, in an email.

While the SPS is scheduled to take over policing in the city in just over six weeks, RCMP officers will continue to be deployed alongside SPS officers until the municipal force is able to complete "all policing duties" using its own personnel, according to the SPS website.

The municipal force says the completion date for the transition remains "to be determined," and will depend on "several factors," including the pace of hiring and time spent "enhancing infrastructure" and transferring files and exhibits from RCMP to SPS.

According to the SPS website, the service surpassed 50 per cent of its full officer staffing last month.

Sangha said the RCMP's Sgt. Bison project has been in development "over the past year," but the mascot suit arrived last week. She described the timing of the mascot's arrival and naming contest shortly before Surrey's police-of-jurisdiction transition as "coincidental."

"We are excited to introduce Sgt. Bison to the community," said Staff Sgt. Sub Wong, non-commissioned officer in charge of the Surrey RCMP Youth Section, in the release.

"We look forward to reading all of the creative entries for Sgt. Bison’s first name."