B.C. COVID-19 numbers largely unchanged in latest update

After a notable increase at the end of September, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. has remained relatively flat over the last three weeks.

There were 365 test-positive patients in hospital as of Thursday, down four from the previous week and two from the week before that, but still 60 more than were hospitalized as of Sept. 22.

This graph shows the number of test-positive COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals on Thursdays since the province switched to a "hospital census" model in January. (CTV)

Notably, the number of patients in critical care fell significantly this week, dropping from 29 to 19, which ties the lowest total B.C. has seen all year.

The hospital populations released each week by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reflect a "hospital census" approach that includes both those with serious cases of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization and those who are in hospital for other reasons and test positive incidentally.

Since the province began tracking hospitalizations in this way in January, there have been as many as 985 test-positive patients in hospital and as few as 255.

