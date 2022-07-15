B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal

A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.

The B.C. Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal brought by Dr. Brian Day of the Cambie Surgical Centre, finding that a 2020 judgement from a lower court judge was appropriate in their 142-page ruling. Appeals only address perceived errors in law, not the fundamental facts established by the initial judgement.

Day had argued that British Columbians had the right to pay for private medical treatment, primarily scheduled day surgeries, because waits in the public system were so long, they violated patients’ constitutional rights to life, liberty and the security of the person under Section 7 of the Charter.

The Court of Appeal described Day’s argument as patients suffering “when the public system is broken and has failed to deliver on its promise of timely quality care, unjustly prevents individuals from using their own resources to meet their health-care needs,” and that “permitting parallel private care would act as a safety valve, relieving the pressure on the public system without harming it.”

But they agreed with lawyers for the attorney general, representing the province, who said the initial judgement was correct in finding “the case was really about the financial interests and preferred business model of some physicians and private clinics.”

A SLIGHT DISAGREEMENT

While she agreed with her two colleagues that health care should be available to all based on their needs, rather than financial wherewithal, one of the judges essentially argued it’s unfair for patients to suffer because governments have decided to fund and operate the health-care system at current service levels.

“It is more than incommensurate to ask patients to risk irremediable harm and increased risk of death in order to preserve a public health-care system that is intentionally under-designed in order to achieve fiscal sustainability,” wrote justice Lauri Ann Fenlon, who pointed out the truly wealthy already travel to the United States or other countries and pay for swift access to medical services.

She acknowledged there is a “legal dissonance” in finding that a law is constitutional while being contradictory to the principles of fundamental justice.

“The record and findings of the judge amply support his conclusion that a duplicative system would result in longer wait times and, therefore, even poorer care for those who would have no option but the public system,” wrote Fenlon.

“We do not find that the judge overstated the societal benefits of the suppression of private care or the negative effects of striking the provisions on the sustainability and effectiveness of the public system.”