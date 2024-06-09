B.C. court sheriff shortage at 'crisis' level, says trial lawyers association

A society representing legal professionals in B.C. says a “critical” shortage of court sheriffs is leading to delays in the justice system, and is calling on the province to fix it.

The Trial Lawyers Association of B.C. says the shortage of sheriffs, who are responsible for transporting the accused to court and providing courtroom security, has an especially high impact on criminal cases.

The association points to May 27, when two cases were delayed due to inadequate sheriff staffing, which left lawyers and prosecutors waiting and “compromised the judicial process.”

“The current shortage of sheriffs is a severe issue that directly impacts the administration of justice,” said association president Michael Elliott in a news release issued Friday. “The Attorney General's office, responsible for ensuring adequate staffing of sheriffs, must take immediate steps to resolve this crisis."

CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of the Attorney General for comment and will update this story if a response is received.

Attorney General Nikki Sharma vowed last year to improve pay, benefits, recruitment and retention for sheriffs.

In the meantime, Elliott said courtroom closures due to sheriff unavailability are becoming “increasingly common” across B.C., including in Vancouver, Abbotsford and Surrey.

“The delay in these cases frustrates the public’s interest in timely trials,” he said. “The inability to proceed with court cases not only undermines the constitutional rights of the accused but also denies victims and their families the justice they deserve.”

The association says it’s urging the government to prioritize recruiting and training sheriffs so courts can function effectively, and is calling for a review of funding for legal aid services.

Elliott says the province is “underfunding” legal aid by $100 million per year, which limits access to justice for vulnerable populations.

“"The government's approach to managing the justice system is fundamentally flawed," he continued.

"The government underfunding legal aid and failing to adequately staff court security are both critical issues that need immediate attention.”