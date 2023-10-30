B.C. coalition seeks 'critical' crackdown on violent retail crime
London Drugs president Clint Mahlman said he never thought he'd be telling a news conference about having to authorize some staff members wearing stab vests.
“But that's the extremes that we're having to take to protect our staff â€¦ and that's not OK in a province like British Columbia or a country like Canada,” he said in Vancouver, where the formation of a coalition of more than 30 British Columbia retailers, trade associations and other groups was announced Monday.
The Save Our Streets group is demanding immediate government action on theft, vandalism and violent crime its members say have reached “epidemic proportions” across the province.
The coalition says it wants all levels of government to work together to address what it calls a crime “crisis” in retail settings. It estimates the added cost of security is effectively costing B.C. families $500 each per year.
Mahlman, a founding member of the coalition, said the issue was at a crucial juncture.
“The streets and communities are becoming more unsafe,” he said. “We are very concerned that we are past the tipping point, and that it will take decades to correct if not dealt with now.”
The coalition said there was a “critical” need for immediate action to deal with threats to staff safety, rising security costs and community impact.
They said a co-ordinated government response for repeat offenders was needed.
Mahlman said federal and provincial governments can't succeed by taking a piecemeal approach and addressing “singular aspects” of the problem, such as drug decriminalization, policing resources or mental-health reform.
The coalition also wants the B.C. and federal governments to “establish a set of measurable results” for the public to see if any government action works to bring down crime.
Members of the coalition include such retailers as Lululemon, Aritzia, Rexall and Save-On-Foods, and groups such as the Greater Vancouver and Surrey boards of trade, the Retail Council of Canada and Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers.
Vancouver police said last week that officers made 258 arrests and recovered almost $57,000 in stolen goods in a 16-day shoplifting crackdown in September.
Police also said there were another 82 arrests in Delta, Langley, Richmond and Burnaby as part of a co-ordinated effort throughout the Lower Mainland.
Coalition members, however, said such actions only address a small part of the problem, and Karen Kuwica with the Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association said the issue involved the entire province.
“Premier (David) Eby stated that everybody deserves to feel safe in their communities,” Kuwica said. “He's right. We want that feeling to be a fact.”
Tanya Finley owns a restaurant in Nelson, about 600 kilometres east of Vancouver, and said the neighbourhood has become a “centre of homelessness, crime and addiction,” imposing economic hardship and mental anxiety on local residents.
“Criminals are getting away with countless crimes and being let go,” Finley said.
“The upper levels of government that are making the rules, it is clear to me that you are not sweeping up after the victims day after day,” she added. “It is obvious to me that your homes, your paycheques, your businesses, your sleep, your mental health are not being threatened. You are not being defecated on, ransacked or robbed.”
Eby said the province wanted to work with the coalition to “raise the profile” of the crime issue, in particular because federal legislation on bail reform is stuck at the Senate after passing in the House of Commons.
“We went to Ottawa to individually lobby senators to tell them how important these rule changes were to ensure that the public continues to have confidence in the criminal justice system, and it has not passed yet,” Eby said at an unrelated news conference in Victoria on Monday.
“So I'm looking forward to meeting with (the coalition) and having those conversations about what other gaps have they identified where we can do better work.”
Mahlman said the movement is not political and it hopes whatever government responses occur continue after elections take place.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli ministry 'concept paper' proposes transferring Gaza civilians to Egypt's Sinai, with Canada as a possible final destination
An Israeli government ministry has drafted a wartime proposal to transfer the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million people to Egypt's Sinai peninsula, drawing condemnation from the Palestinians and worsening tensions with Cairo.
Conservatives go hard in the House on minister's 'elect more Liberals' carbon pricing comment
The federal government's handling of carve-outs to its carbon pricing plan dominated question period on Monday, seeing the Conservatives go hard at the Liberals over Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings' weekend comment about Western and Prairie provinces electing 'more Liberals' to have their voices heard.
Indigenous group wants Buffy Sainte-Marie to lose 2018 Juno over ancestry doubts
A group of Indigenous women is calling for Buffy Sainte-Marie to lose her Juno Award for Indigenous album of the year, after a CBC story raised doubts about the singer's ancestry.
Jamaican migrant workers say they are treated like 'animals' in open letter under Canadian government review
The Jamaican government visited a number of Ontario farms last week after migrant workers claimed they were required to work “like animals” in an open letter currently under review by the Canadian government.
Growing number of Canadians believe immigration levels too high: survey
According to the latest Focus Canada public research survey conducted by the Environics Institute, a growing proportion of Canadians is sharing the belief that the current rate of immigration to Canada is too high, citing concerns about how newcomers might impact the availability of affordable housing.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel deepens military assault in the northern Gaza Strip
Israel expanded its military assault deeper into the northern Gaza Strip as the UN and medical staff expressed fears over airstrikes hitting closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.
Ontario is lowering minimum age for self-referred breast cancer screenings. How do other provinces compare?
Ontario will be lowering the age for self-referral for breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40 years, making it the latest province to make the change—and spurring questions for whether more provinces will follow suit
Smoke's Poutinerie founder, CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50
Smoke's Poutinerie Inc. says the founder of the fast-food chain has died.
Fixing the housing crisis requires more buy-in from private sector, CMHC head tells MPs
Achieving housing affordability is an 'all-hands-on-deck' effort that will require more buy-in from the private sector, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says.
Vancouver Island
-
More cold-weather records broken in B.C.
Seven weather records fell in B.C. Sunday as a cold snap continues to send temperatures plunging.
-
BC Ferries says Monday sailings to proceed as scheduled, staff shortage 'resolved'
BC Ferries says five sailings that were at risk of cancellation due to a lack of available staff Monday will proceed as scheduled.
-
B.C. coalition seeks 'critical' crackdown on violent retail crime
A new public safety coalition has formed in British Columbia in the hopes of stunting shoplifting and crime.
Calgary
-
Serious crash closes Highway 9 east of Calgary: RCMP
Highway 9 east of Calgary has been closed following a serious crash.
-
Here's how Alberta plans to approach energy costs, transition
Energy was a major theme in Alberta's throne speech as the governing United Conservative Party acknowledged the high cost of electricity while signalling strategies it will pursue to improve affordability and modernize the province's power grid.
-
Alberta raises Crown agency's loan guarantee capacity, cites economic reconciliation
Alberta's premier has announced the government is expanding the loan guarantee capacity of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corp.
Edmonton
-
Alberta legislature resumes with promise of referendum on new taxes
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
-
Man found dead in burning truck identified, new surveillance video released
The man who was found dead in a burning truck in northeast Edmonton in August has been identified.
-
'Pandemic pet phenomenon' one explanation for surge in Edmonton dog attacks
The rise in pets purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic correlates with a dramatic annual increase in the number of dog attacks in the city, say local pet experts.
Toronto
-
Smoke's Poutinerie founder, CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50
Smoke's Poutinerie Inc. says the founder of the fast-food chain has died.
-
Jamaican migrant workers say they are treated like 'animals' in open letter under Canadian government review
The Jamaican government visited a number of Ontario farms last week after migrant workers claimed they were required to work “like animals” in an open letter currently under review by the Canadian government.
-
Downtown Toronto parking lot sees 20 vehicles broken into in a week, residents say
Residents at three downtown Toronto apartment buildings are posting signs in their underground parking lot – stating that their vehicles are empty – after they say 20 cars were broken into within the span of a week.
Montreal
-
Entire REM line shut down during rush hour due to computer problem
Montreal's new light-rail network is experiencing 'technical problems' during the afternoon rush hour as some passengers are reporting on social media that they have been stuck on the train for close to an hour.
-
Students protest Quebec's tuition hikes in downtown Montreal
Hundreds of university students are forgoing their classes and gather in downtown Montreal Monday afternoon to protest Quebec's tuition hike for out-of-province undergraduates.
-
STM chairperson says public transit will head into 'downward spiral' if Quebec doesn't fund deficits
Public transit will be dragged into a "downward spiral" that will be the exact opposite of what the Legault government says it wants to achieve if it maintains its decision not to fund the shortfall in transit company revenues.
Winnipeg
-
Icy road conditions leading to highway closures in Manitoba
The winter weather is leading to closures on highways throughout the province Monday evening.
-
Man living in tent for three months struggles to find space in shelters
Space at homeless shelters in Winnipeg is quickly vanishing as the winter-like weather has caused a spike in demand.
-
Manitoba man sentenced in 'puzzling and disturbing' murder of woman
A Manitoba man convicted in a 'puzzling and disturbing' murder of a 20-year-old woman who had been out with friends the night she was fatally shot has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's suburban office space outpaces downtown core
The City of Saskatoon is looking at ways to get more businesses downtown in an effort to make the area the hub of the city.
-
Saskatoon man raising money to buy bus and turn it into a warm-up space
A Saskatoon man is raising money to buy a school bus, where people can warm up on winter nights.
-
Woman charged in Saskatoon mother's 2021 homicide
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged a woman in connection with a 2021 homicide.
Regina
-
Sask. premier will remove carbon pricing on natural gas heating if feds don't expand current exemption
Premier Scott Moe took to X Monday, announcing that the province intends to end carbon pricing on natural gas heating – after the federal government said it will pause carbon pricing on heating oil for the next three years.
-
Sask. to help cover cost of adding rental suites to homes
Saskatchewan residents adding a rental suite to their home could receive up to $35,000 from the province in a program the government says will help homeowners with rising costs while also increasing the availability of rental units.
-
Firearms incident in downtown Moose Jaw sees 18-year-old arrested
An 18-year-old man is in custody following an incident in Moose Jaw’s downtown core that saw a victim be taken to hospital.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police arrest man allegedly involved in hit and run, cancel emergency alert
Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a hit and run on Monday.
-
Special weather statement issued across the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritimes.
-
Four train cars derail in southeastern New Brunswick
Penobsquis Fire Department and CN Rail crews responded to a train derailment Monday afternoon when four cars came off the tracks in southeastern New Brunswick, according to workers on site.
London
-
A spooky forecast: Chilly Halloween Tuesday expected, with possible flurries
Whether you’re dressing up as a Disney princess, a superhero, ghoulish monster, or perhaps Barbie, trick-or-treaters are in for a scary forecast on Tuesday that calls for chilly temperatures and possible flurries.
-
15-year-old girl among those charged with drug trafficking: London police
A teen girl is among three people facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine was seized during the execution of a search warrant over the weekend in west London.
-
Fatal crash involving cyclist in Middlesex County
Just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services responded to the crash on Egremont Drive in Adelaide Metcalfe.
Northern Ontario
-
Northwestern Ont. First Nation 'alerted' to 22 areas of potential historic remains
A First Nation in northwestern Ontario says it has found 22 areas where human remains may be buried at the site of a former residential school.
-
Northern Ont.’s popular Thornloe Cheese closing effectively immediately
The owners of Thornloe Cheese, based in Temiskaming Valley, have permanently closed both its manufacturing and retail store.
-
No jail time for driver who killed international student in Sudbury, Ont.
The 29-year-old Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., man who pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that killed a woman in Sudbury last year will not spend time in jail.
Kitchener
-
OPP investigating suspicious fire in Hagersville
Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a suspicious fire in Hagersville.
-
Police make two arrests after responding to reports of a firearm in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police have charged a Waterloo male and a Brampton male after receiving multiple reports of a male with a firearm in Waterloo.
-
City council gives the green light to build a 32-storey high-rise in Kitchener
Kitchener city council gave the green light to a developer to build an even higher high-rise during Monday night’s council meeting.