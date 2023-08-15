B.C. café owner ordered to pay $12K for discriminating against customer with guide dog

A Black Labrador, the same breed as the guide dog in this story, is shown in this stock photo; (Credit: Shutterstock) A Black Labrador, the same breed as the guide dog in this story, is shown in this stock photo; (Credit: Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener