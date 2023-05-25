B.C. animal welfare groups sound alarm over lack of pet foster homes, food bank supplies

A man is pictured sitting on a bench with a cat and dog. (Paws for Hope Animal Foundation) A man is pictured sitting on a bench with a cat and dog. (Paws for Hope Animal Foundation)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener