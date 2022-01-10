Avalanche risk leads to highway closures, limited access to B.C.'s Lower Mainland

Two routes connecting B.C.'s Lower Mainland to the Interior are closing Monday morning as crews address the risk of avalanches.

DriveBC said in an alert that parts of Highway 1 and Highway 3 would be blocked. Starting at 8 a.m., Highway 1 will close between Yale and Jackass Summit, north of Hope, "due to elevated avalanche risk," the Transportation Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Highway 3 will close at 9 a.m. for avalanche control east of Hope. An advisory on DriveBC's website said that closure would be between Exit 173 and Allisson Pass Summit, which is a 55-kilometre stretch.

"With these two roads closed, access to (Vancouver) is limited to Highway 99," DriveBC's notice on Twitter said.

DriveBC didn't include details on when the routes would reopen, but updates are available online.

While Highway 5 is expected to be open, only commercial traffic, emergency vehicles and inter-city buses are allowed to use the route as it's still undergoing repairs from November's series of devastating storms.

Highway 3 was closed late last week as well because of avalanche risk. The closure meant a power outage at Manning Park couldn't be addressed for an extended period of time.