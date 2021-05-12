VANCOUVER -- Burnaby Mounties say they have arrested a 19-year-old Vancouver man for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in March.

The hit-and-run incident happened on March 26 and sent the pedestrian, also 19 years old, to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died in hospital a few days later.

In a news release, Burnaby RCMP said they had arrested the suspect at his home in Vancouver on Wednesday. They also seized the vehicle they believe was involved in the collision, police said.

Mounties did not share the identity of the young man they arrested, saying only that charges would be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service and that the investigation is ongoing.

While they made no mention of the details of the incident in their news release Wednesday, police have previously said the collision involved three different vehicles, and that the victim may have been struck when he got out of his vehicle to confront the occupants of another.

The collision happened just after midnight on March 26, on MacPherson Avenue, and police said someone involved used pepper spray during the incident.

In the days after the crash, members of the victim's family identified him as Damien Seguin, a recent graduate of Burnaby South Secondary school who planned to continue his education and dreamed of travelling.

Family members described Seguin as "big-hearted," "funny," and "warm," and they asked the public for help tracking down the suspect.

On Wednesday, Seguin's guardian Michelle Koo told CTV News it brought her a sense of relief to know that a suspect had been arrested.

"We’re so, still, struck by grief," Koo said. "I think we will feel a little bit better when we know what charges are pressed ... It's just a very long process and it's really hard for all of us."

She also expressed empathy for the family of the young man police arrested.

"I just think the whole thing, entirely, was a senseless act," Koo said. "It's unfortunate, the way it has happened, because, again, he’s 19 and he’s someone’s child and he’s going to have to live with this the rest of his life, just like we’re going to have to live with the loss of Damien."

Seguin's family has started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for funeral costs and other expenses.