A celebration of life at a Richmond, B.C. pub was interrupted Thursday night after an armed man stormed in and attacked someone, according to witnesses.

Mourners were gathered at the Pioneer's Pub on No. 3 Road when a suspect wearing a balaclava allegedly entered the bar and assaulted a man with a gun.

Witnesses said it didn't appear any shots were fired, but the victim still had to be rushed to hospital.

The suspect took off before RCMP officers arrived at the bar.

About an hour later, a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident was spotted in the parking lot of the Whitespot on Southeast Marine Drive in Vancouver.

Police said two suspects were arrested as they were trying to leave the area, and officers recovered a firearm at the scene.

Two other men who were inside the Whitespot were briefly detained as well until police confirmed they weren't involved in the assault.