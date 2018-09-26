

CTV Vancouver





WorkSafeBC is investigating a tragedy at a Maple Ridge Golf Course that left an arborist dead on Tuesday.

The worker was crushed by a falling tree at around 5:30 p.m. Though first responders rushed to the course, which is located beside the banks of the Fraser River, the arborist could not be saved.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what kind of work he was doing at the time, but a piece of equipment that appeared to be a tree chipper could be seen behind police tape after the accident.

Few other details have been released, but WorkSafeBC confirmed it has launched an investigation.