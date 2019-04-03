After days of being spoiled by sunshine and warm weather, Metro Vancouverites woke up Wednesday to cloudy skies and soggy streets.

The daily forecast called for rain for most of the day, but Environment Canada expects things to dry up late in the afternoon. There's a 40 per cent chance of showers late Wednesday evening and overnight.

But the reprieve will be brief, the forecasting agency suggests.

The rain's expected to pick back up on Thursday morning, but Environment Canada says precipitation is possible again at night.

And the rain will continue through the weekend, according its seven-day forecast. In fact, as of Wednesday, meteorologists expect rain to fall every day until at least next Tuesday.

Currently there are no flood warnings or advisories in effect for B.C.

The forecasted highs are still slightly above the seasonal norm of 12 C on Wednesday, Thursday, Monday and Tuesday, when the temperature is expected to climb to 13 or 14.

The weekend highs are expected to be between 10 and 12.

While the rain is unwelcome for many, conditions are much worse elsewhere in the province.

The Fort Nelson area is under a winter storm warning, and some spots could see as much as 15 centimetres of snowfall Wednesday night.

Several air quality advisories are also in effect in parts of B.C. where conditions are so dry the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is warning the public about road dust.

"High concentrations of coarse particulate matter" are expected to be present until the affected areas see rainfall. The advisory says those with chronic underlying medical conditions should avoid strenuous exercise near busy roads, and that the particulate is of concern for infants, the elderly, and people with diabetes, lung or heart disease.

The advisory applies to Bulkley Valley and the Lakes, Cariboo, the Okanagan Valley and Prince George.