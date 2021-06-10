VANCOUVER -- A woman's death is being investigated as a homicide in Naramata, B.C., and Mounties say it appears there are links between it and a double homicide in the same community last month.

Mounties say they went to a home on 3 Street near Anna Avenue on Wednesday evening in relation to the double homicide that happened in May. When they got to the house, the door was unlocked and police went inside to make sure everyone was OK.

When they went inside, officers found a woman's body. Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

"Investigators from the (Southeast District) Major Crime and BC RCMP Major Crime units are working closely and sharing information regularly, given the links between today’s and last month’s homicides," said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon in a news release.

"The investigation into the May deaths of Erick and Carlos Fryer is progressing and we know that their deaths were not a random act and likely connected to local drug and gang activities."

The bodies of Erick and Carlos Fryer were found along a forest service road in the Naramata Creek area on May 10. It took several days to identify them, however.

Police didn't explain why they went to the Naramata house in the first place. They also didn't explain what connection the woman may have to last month's victims.

"We know that news of another homicide in the community of Naramata will be concerning," said Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter in the news release.

"These appear to be targeted acts, and this type of violence, related to drug and gang activities, is not normal in our community. Additional police resources have been brought into the area and you can expect to see a higher police presence in the days ahead. Now is the time for anyone with information to come forward."

Mounties say they've done "a preliminary identification" of the latest victim, but also say they're working with the provincial coroner to "conclusively confirm."

Investigators will be at the home to gather evidence, but police didn't say for how long.