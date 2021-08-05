VANCOUVER -- As daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the provincial health ministry is expected to give another update on the spread of the disease in the province.

The update, as is the norm at this stage in the pandemic, is expected to be provided through a news release Thursday afternoon, sometime after 2 p.m.

The province was seeing a steady decrease in cases of the coronavirus since April, but the COVID curve has turned again.

Wednesday's update of 342 new infections was the highest single-day total since late May.

The highest concentration used to be in Fraser Health Authority, but now about half of cases are being recorded in Interior Health.

More than half of active cases are also in that health region.

Also announced Wednesday were three new outbreaks in long-term care facilities in that area, which has been under a mask mandate since last week due to the surge in cases.

Last week, the mayor of Kelowna issued a message he thought he'd never have to say.

"For the first time ever, I'm telling people to stay away from our city if they aren't vaccinated," Colin Basran said.

Health officials say the "vast majority" of recent COVID-19 cases have been in people who have not been fully vaccinated, and are urging those who've yet to get their shots to do so, though some have spoken out against this urging, saying part of the problem is second shots still aren't available for a period of seven weeks for many.

Fortunately, B.C.'s recent death toll has been low, and hospitalizations are not as high as they were earlier in the pandemic.

There were no new deaths in Wednesday's update, leaving the toll since the start of the pandemic at 1,772. As of that update, 23 of the 55 people in hospital due to COVID-19 were being treated in intensive care units.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when information is available. Check back for more.