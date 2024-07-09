Another coastal clash: Whitecaps, Pacific FC meet in Canadian Championship semifinal
Pacific FC has been here before.
Heading into the Canadian Championship semifinal, the Canadian Premier League club is the underdog, set to take on Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps in a two-game series starting in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday.
The tournament's other semifinal will see MLS side Toronto FC face CPL's Forge FC.
It's no secret that Pacific's resources are a fraction of what the Whitecaps have on hand, but the results still come from what happens on the field, said head coach James Merriman.
“This is tournament football, it’s cup football," he said. "At the end of the day, it’s 11 (versus) 11. And our approach, our attitude, our humility, our discipline give us an opportunity, give us a chance to get a result. We focus on what we can control and that’s ourselves.”
This year marks the third time Pacific and the 'Caps have faced off in the annual tournament. The CPL side stunned Vancouver 4-3 in preliminary-round action in their first matchup back in 2021.
“We came in absolutely fearless," Merriman said. "We came in on the front foot. We had such big energy that I think we overwhelmed them in a sense. Maybe they underestimated or didn’t expect that and that’s what ended up pushing us to get a result.”
Vancouver went on to take a 3-0 victory in the semifinals last year, but the 2021 result is one the club hasn't forgotten, said assistant coach Michael D'Agostino.
“They're a good team. We've learned the lesson the hard way that you can't take a CPL team and think that it’s not going to be difficult game," he said. "We’ve played Pacific in the past and they've beaten us in the past. We need to make sure that we come with our A game (on Wednesday).”
Pacific earned a spot in the semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate win over fellow CPL team Atletico Ottawa and have gone on to climb to fourth spot in the league with a 5-4-4 record this season.
Wednesday's game comes amid a hectic part in the schedule. Pacific was in the nation's capital last weekend, where they took a 1-0 win over Atletico. On Sunday, they'll be in Hamilton, taking on Forge FC.
"It's been a heavy schedule for our season with the additional games, the Canadian Championship games," Merriman said. "We know it's a big country, it's a lot of travel."
The Whitecaps sit sixth in the MLS Western Conference with a 9-7-5 record after battling CF Montreal to a 1-1 draw on Saturday. This weekend, they'll head east once again to take on St. Louis City in Missouri.
Vancouver comes into the Canadian Championship having hoisted the Voyageurs Cup in both 2022 and 2023, but this year's campaign hasn't been smooth. The 'Caps faced CPL side Cavalry FC in the quarterfinals and advanced on away goals after Cavalry took a 1-0 victory in the second leg to tie the aggregate score at 2-2.
“We went into the Cavalry series with all the intentions of playing our A game. But at the end of the day, we underestimated them a little bit. They’re a good team, well coached, well organized and difficult to play against," D'Agostino said.
"I think we have learned. I think these guys have gone into this series with maybe just slightly more attention to detail. And hopefully we can get the win and go to the final.”
Pacific has learned that being the underdog doesn't mean much in the Canadian Championship.
The margins in soccer are always small and in cup tournaments, they grow increasingly narrow, said captain Josh Heard.
“In world football, you always hear about the 'magic of the cup' type of thing. And it’s real. And we’re seeing it here," he said. "We’re seeing the results that have happened here in the CanChamp. And hopefully there’ll be more in the future. Anything can happen in football sometimes.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Three animals euthanized after being injured at Calgary Stampede
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
The remnants of hurricane Beryl are heading to Canada. Here's where it's expected to land
A since-downgraded hurricane that claimed several lives and left a wake of destruction in its path is forecast to strike parts of Canada this week as a tropical storm.
BREAKING Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
Tourist who left car to take photos trampled to death by elephants in South Africa
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to immediately stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
U.S. man charged with luring 10-year-old Ontario child over Fortnite: police
A 51-year-old man from Richmond, Kentucky allegedly lured a 10-year-old child over the video game Fortnite and exchanged 'images of a sexual nature,' police east of Toronto say.
Russian court orders arrest of opposition leader Navalny's widow, who lives abroad
A court in Russia on Tuesday ordered the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be arrested in absentia, part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.
Greater Toronto Area track star, family facing deportation to Jamaica given 1-year reprieve to stay in Canada
A Greater Toronto Area track star and his family who were facing imminent deportation to Jamaica have been given a one-year reprieve to stay in Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave: 24 more temperature records broken
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Victoria Pride parade re-routed due to protest, but no 'significant' incidents reported
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
Kelowna
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
-
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
Edmonton
-
Drivers asked to avoid 23 Avenue near South Edmonton Common this weekend
The eastbound lanes of 23 Avenue that run over Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard will be closed for road work this weekend.
-
More drugs, guns, cash seized during follow-up investigation by ALERT Red Deer
A follow-up conducted after a May 2024 investigation led ALERT Red Deer's organized crime team to more firearms, drugs and cash.
-
Cat who jumped from burning balcony finds home with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services dispatcher
A cat that escaped from a burning apartment earlier this year has a new home.
Calgary
-
Dozens of charges laid against 4 men in Calgary kidnapping
Calgary police say four men have been charged in an 11-month investigation into a kidnapping last summer.
-
Three animals euthanized after being injured at Calgary Stampede
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
-
Dry temperatures lead to fire restrictions west of Calgary
The province says the wildfire risk in forested areas west of Calgary is now high because of 'extreme temperatures and a lack of precipitation.'
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge man sought following shooting in Brocket, Alta.
RCMP are looking for a Lethbridge man they say shot another man in Brocket earlier this month.
-
Heat warning declared for southern Alberta
After a cool spring, the summer heat is finally here in full force. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has declared a heat warning for southern Alberta.
-
'A surreal experience': Lethbridge to be represented by 11 athletes, coaches, staff, officials at Paris Olympics
On the court is where Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon feel most at home and soon, they'll represent Lethbridge and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest 7 in child exploitation investigation
Manitoba RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation in Portage la Prairie.
-
'People are trickling back': Thousands of workers return to downtown Winnipeg offices
CTV News contacted four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers to get a sense of how many workers have returned to their respective offices as of June 2023 and how those numbers compared to how many each employed downtown in 2019.
-
Home sales in and around Winnipeg see strong start to 2024
It’s shaping up to be another banner year for the real estate market in and around Winnipeg.
Regina
-
Regina man arrested in connection to multiple robberies, forcible confinement
An early morning robbery led to the arrest of one man wanted in connection to multiple crimes, according to Regina police.
-
Heat warnings in effect for much of Sask.
Many parts of Saskatchewan are under a heat warning on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Sask. Party member seeks federal Conservative nomination for Souris Moose-Mountain
Saskatchewan Party MLA Steven Bonk has announced he will not seek re-election this fall — setting his sights on a federal nomination.
Saskatoon
-
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes are modified fireworks: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
-
Heat warnings in effect for much of Sask.
Many parts of Saskatchewan are under a heat warning on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
SGI, SaskTel both highly profitable, province reports
Saskatchewan's Crown corporations are reporting their annual profits this week. Both SGI and SaskTel had only good news to share when it came to the dollars and cents of the respective operations.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
-
Greater Toronto Area track star, family facing deportation to Jamaica given 1-year reprieve to stay in Canada
A Greater Toronto Area track star and his family who were facing imminent deportation to Jamaica have been given a one-year reprieve to stay in Canada.
-
Hurricane Beryl remnants to arrive in the GTA. Here is when the rain starts
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will arrive in the GTA overnight, with heavy downpours expected to persist well into Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal to hold public consultations on how to better manage services for homeless
The City of Montreal says it will hold public consultations on how to better integrate services for homeless people with surrounding neighbourhoods.
-
Quebec company fined $12,500 for destroyed threatened bird nests
A Quebec company was fined $12,500 after it damaged multiple bank swallow nests. The bank swallow, or sand martin, is a threatened species in Canada and destroying their nests is illegal, according to the Species at Risk Act.
-
Montreal's air quality in 2023 worst in eight years due to historic forest fires
The air in Montreal last year was the most polluted it has been since 2015, thanks to Quebec's historic forest fire season.
Ottawa
-
Driver killed following single-vehicle rollover in Ottawa's south end
Ottawa paramedics say a man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Monday night in the city's south end.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
-
Consultant accused of overbilling the federal government $250,000, RCMP says
A federal consultant is facing fraud charges for allegedly overbilling the federal government tens of thousands of dollars over an 18-month period, according to the RCMP.
Atlantic
-
Early morning fire destroys N.B. fish processing plant
A fire destroyed a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., early Tuesday morning.
-
High and dry: Halifax snubbed from list of hosts for 2024-2025 SailGP season
After hosting a record-breaking event, Halifax’s SailGP race will not be returning next season.
-
Heat warnings continue for most of the Maritimes for second day in a row
Heat warnings continue to blanket most of the Maritimes for the second day in a row.
London
-
CMHA Thames Valley faces $2.6 million deficit, slashes 30 full time jobs
Despite restructuring and reducing staff, CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services (CMHA Thames Valley) says that without increased funding, it will not be able to maintain service levels.
-
Motorcyclist collides with deer in south Bruce
Just after 6:00 a.m., police say that they responded to a call about a serious collision between a motorcycle and a deer.
-
Reports of woman pointing a handgun at downtown drivers leads to arrest
A London woman has been arrested after witnesses reported seeing a person pointing a handgun at drivers in the downtown area. Around 7 p.m. on Monday, police were contacted about a woman with a gun in the area of Wellington Street and Horton Street.
Kitchener
-
Protesters announce plan to leave University of Guelph encampment
Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Guelph say they’ll end their encampment on July 15.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
-
Concern for missing 44-year-old woman
Tuesday marks the fourth day in the search for a missing 44-year-old woman who was last seen in Woodstock.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
-
One dead in single ATV crash in northern Ontario
One person is dead following a crash involving a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on a northern Ontario highway Monday morning, the fourth in the region since April.
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
N.L.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after police dismantle encampment
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.