VANCOUVER -- McDonald's Canada has closed another restaurant in B.C. for cleaning after employees there tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says in a statement that two employees at its store at 1285 Cliveden Ave. on Annacis Island in Delta reported testing positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

The location was immediately shut down "out of an abundance of caution," McDonald's Canada says, adding that it has hired "a certified third party" to conduct a thorough cleaning and sanitization of the restaurant.

When CTV News Vancouver visited Friday evening, workers in hazmat suits could be seen inside the building.

McDonald's says all employees who may have been in close contact with the infected workers have been asked to "self-quarantine until further information is available."

The company is also asking guests who visited the restaurant on Sept. 11 or 14 to follow the instructions of the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control, which recommends testing for anyone experiencing even mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Though the restaurant is closed, Fraser Health has not issued a public exposure notice for the site. B.C. health authorities issue such notices when there is a risk of COVID-19 transmission in a public place and officials are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Several other McDonald's restaurants in the Lower Mainland have also closed for cleaning in recent weeks after employees tested positive for the coronavirus.