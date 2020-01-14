VANCOUVER -- The SPCA is asking British Columbians to support the inclusion of animals in emergency legislation in the wake of over a billion animals dying from devastating wildfires in Australia.

The animal rescue organization has released a petition urging residents to speak out on animal welfare during local disasters.

The B.C. government is looking to modernize its emergency management legislation and is seeking the public's input up until Jan. 31.

"More than a billion animals are estimated to have died as a result of bushfires…a somber reminder that both humans and animals are extremely vulnerable during a disaster," said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA, in a news release.

Moriarty adds that B.C. doesn't require local authorities to include domestic animals in its emergency preparedness planning, response or support services.

According to the SPCA, the lack of legislation can have detrimental effects during an emergency, with animals being lost or owners refusing to evacuate without their pets.

Owners may even try to return to a dangerous area to try to save their pets. It also poses a safety risk to emergency responders attempting to rescue animals that have been left behind.

Moriarty said the SPCA deployed emergency staff and resources to assist pets during flood and wildfire disasters in recent years, when 10s of thousands of people were forced to flee their homes.

"For many of us, pets are members of our families and when a natural disaster strikes and people are evacuated it is extremely stressful for them to consider leaving their animals behind or having to struggle to find resources to help care for them while the family is temporarily homeless," she said.