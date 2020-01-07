VANCOUVER -- As wildfires tear through much of Australia, a small group of animal lovers is keeping a close eye from half a world away.

Brad Pattison, an author and former host of Slice TV reality show At the End of My Leash, is leading a wildlife rescue team to Melbourne next week in hopes of saving as many animals as he can.

As of Tuesday, 25 people have been killed by the Australian wildfires and hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee their homes across the country.

An ecologist at the University of Sydney estimates another 480 million mammals, including 8,000 koalas, have perished since the wildfires started in September.

Pattison and his team plan to work closely with Jirrahlinga Koala and Wildlife Sanctuary with its efforts to rescue koalas, foxes, sugar gliders, kangaroos and countless other animals.

According to a Facebook fundraiser, the B.C.-based group has already raised more than $11,000 of its $25,000 goal.

The money will go towards rescue efforts, first aid supplies for field teams, transportation of the animals and rehabilitation, as well as the replanting food sources when the fires are extinguished.

Pattison is no stranger to being a part of relief efforts; he helped search and rescue animals when Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans in 2005, an earthquake devastated Haiti in 2010 and catastrophic flooding destroyed communities in Calgary in 2013.

The team of is made up of volunteers from Kelowna, B.C., and Kitchener, Ont.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.