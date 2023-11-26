'An absolute tragedy': 2 adults, child dead after overnight Sea to Sky Highway crash

Three people died in a single-vehicle collision on B.C.’s Sea to Sky Highway just after midnight Sunday, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near Daisy Lake Dam, which is just south of Whistler, police said.

The vehicle was travelling north on the highway and was carrying four occupants. Three of them—two adults and one child—were pronounced dead at the scene.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it sent seven ambulances to the scene, and took one patient to hospital in critical condition.

Police said on Sunday afternoon the fourth occupant, an adult woman, remains in hospital and is currently in stable condition.

"This is an absolute tragedy and our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the families, friends, and loved ones of those involved and who will be impacted by this loss,” said Insp. Robert Dykstra, Officer in Charge of the Sea to Sky RCMP in a news release.

“I also wish to personally thank the paramedics, officers, and investigators from all responding agencies for their response, life saving efforts, and assistance,” he continued.

Mounties said the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service conducted a full investigation, adding that the crash is not believed to be criminal “in any way.”

Traffic on the highway south of Daisy Lake Road was reduced to a single lane, alternating flow for the investigation until 11 a.m. Sunday, according to DriveBC.

"There is nothing that we can say at this point about why this incident happened,” Dykstra said.

“However, I would like take this opportunity as a general reminder to everyone, with winter weather conditions starting to emerge and the volumes of traffic through the Sea to Sky corridor increasing, it is imperative that drivers take extra care and pay closer attention to their driving.

Plan ahead, slow down, adjust to conditions, and remain attentive. It's better to arrive late than not to arrive at all."