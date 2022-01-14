Alleged hitman for B.C. gang tries to appeal murder, conspiracy convictions
A panel of judges sided against an alleged hitman for a B.C. gang who tried to appeal the decision in his 2018 trial.
Cory Vallee was convicted by a judge in 2018 of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, charges stemming from the fatal shootings of two men in their 20s more than a decade earlier.
His case was back in court Thursday, seven months after a three-day hearing for an appeal of his trial judge's verdict.
There were four grounds for appeal presented by his legal team, which argued that Vallee should have been granted a mistrial.
During his trial, the Crown realized surveillance videos that had been disclosed showed Vallee at a Tim Hortons restaurant with other gang members on the date of the murder of Kevin Leclair – a crime tied to a turf war over street drugs, the court heard.
The restaurant was not far from the scene of the shooting, which occurred in a mall parking lot in Langley.
That information was treated as fresh disclosure, but should have been grounds for a mistrial, Vallee's team argued. His team suggested too that the witnesses who named Vallee as the shooter that day gave evidence that was "inherently untrustworthy" because of their relationships to the gang and each other.
Vallee's lawyers suggested instead that they may have "concocted a story – from rumours, access to disclosure and the media."
And his representatives claimed that the judge applied "different levels of scrutiny" to the evidence, depending on whether it supported the Crown's theory or Vallee's.
Despite the arguments spelled out over a three-day hearing in May 2021, the appellate court judges sided with the trial judge Thursday, saying in a written decision that they'd dismissed the appeal.
"The judge did not make the errors alleged by the appellant," justices Mary Saunders, Patrice Abrioux and Peter Voith wrote.
"The judge demonstrated no error in law or in principle in declining to grant a mistrial, nor did she misdirect herself or exercise her discretion in a manner resulting in a miscarriage of justice."
They went on to call the trial judge's findings "extensive and detailed," as well as based on a "mountain of evidence" presented in court.
Vallee is accused of working as a hitman for B.C.'s notorious United Nations gang, a detail that was part of the Crown's case against him.
Police believe the other shooting victim linked to Vallee's case, 24-year-old Jonathan Barber, was mistaken for a man believed to be a high-ranking member of a rival gang.
Vallee was one of several people with ties to the UN gang who was charged with conspiracy to murder the Bacon brothers (Jonathan, Jarrod and Jamie, alleged by authorities to have been in leadership roles with the Red Scorpion gang) and associates, and was accused of posting a $300,000 bounty on the gang leaders' heads.
He was charged in the 2008 and 2009 shootings within a few years of the deaths, but wasn't brought into custody until 2014, when he was nabbed in Mexico after being placed on most-wanted lists by Canadian authorities and Interpol.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 | Latest COVID-19 modelling coming from B.C. officials on spread of disease
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Omicron could soon peak and hospitalizations may surge, Tam says
The Omicron variant has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and new modelling forecasts a 'large surge' and potential peak in new cases this month, before declining in February.
BREAKING | One dead, 5 missing and presumed killed after Ottawa explosion
One person is dead and five others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday. The explosion sent three people to hospital, one of whom has since died. Police say they don't expect to find any survivors.
Several children believed to have died in Ontario First Nation house fire
Officials say 'several children' are believed to have died in a fire in a remote First Nation in northwestern Ontario.
Ontario woman with Stage 4 colon cancer has life-saving surgery postponed indefinitely
A 30-year-old Ontario woman diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer has had her surgery postponed indefinitely and says it could be too late to save her if the procedure keeps getting pushed back.
Vulnerable in Vancouver being asked to take vaccines by people trying to fake immunization: health authority
A health authority says 'vulnerable people' in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside have been approached with offers of payment to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by people attempting to fraudulently get a B.C. vaccine card.
Canadian truckers already en route should get reprieve amid vaccine mandate confusion: industry leader
Industry experts are expressing concerns that confusion on the new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers may leave some unvaccinated drivers, who were under the assumption they would be exempt, stuck if they are already en route.
'I want a change': Tim Hortons hockey cards inclusivity effort disappoints 8-year-old activist
An 8-year-old girl in Ontario is pushing for Tim Hortons to do a better job representing women in hockey after she bought hockey trading cards from the company that she expected to prominently feature female players for the first time, but was inspired to activism by how few she got.
Canada's Alphonso Davies has heart muscle issue after COVID-19
Alphonso Davies' return from a bout of COVID-19 has been put on hold with Bayern Munich saying the Canadian star shows signs of an inflammation of the heart muscle.
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again
Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.
Vancouver Island
-
Seniors escape Comox Valley house fire with 'not even the clothes on their back'
Crews from Oyster River Fire Rescue responded to an abandoned 911 call from a home on Winn Road at approximately 6:45 a.m. and then received a second call from a neighbour indicating a structure was on fire.
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials provide update, new modelling
The province will release data on new cases and hospitalizations Friday afternoon, following a live update on COVID-19 modelling with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.
-
First Nation chief accuses BC Ferries of racism over new vessel name
The chief of a Vancouver Island First Nation is accusing BC Ferries of racism and discrimination after the ferry operator chose a name favoured by a different First Nation for one of its new vessels.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations grew by 38 on Thursday to a total of 786, as ICU admissions decreased from 82 to 79.
-
University of Calgary extends online learning through Feb. 19
The University of Calgary will be extending online classes until Feb. 19, with no return to in-person learning until after reading week.
-
NEW
NEW | 'It was terrifying': Alta. mother recounts 1-year-old daughter's bout of COVID-19
Kirsten Fountain did not expect to spend her daughter's first birthday dealing with a severe case of COVID-19.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | 'It was terrifying': Alta. mother recounts 1-year-old daughter's bout of COVID-19
Kirsten Fountain did not expect to spend her daughter's first birthday dealing with a severe case of COVID-19.
-
Edmonton-area housing prices increased in 2021, demand continuing to outpace supply in 2022
Housing prices increased significantly in Edmonton last year, with double-digit gains for detached properties, new data from Royal LePage shows.
-
Omicron could soon peak and hospitalizations may surge, Tam says
The Omicron variant has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and new modelling forecasts a 'large surge' and potential peak in new cases this month, before declining in February.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the disease.
-
Brampton, Ont. man wins $70-million Lotto Max jackpot but says he has no plan to retire
After about 30 years of playing the lottery and dreaming of a winning ticket, the day finally came for a father in Brampton, Ont. who is now $70-million richer.
-
GTA home prices still forecast to rise 11 per cent in 2022 even with expected interest rate hikes: Royal LePage
Real estate brokerage Royal LePage says that the expected rise in interest rates in 2022 “may not be enough tooffset the significant upward price pressure” on homes, especially in the Greater Toronto Area where it expects the cost of the average property to go up by double-digits once again.
Montreal
-
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will be lifted on Monday
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will no longer be in effect as of Monday, Jan. 17. as officials predict the province's explosive Omicron is coming to its peak. The premier also said he hopes that restaurants and other venues will be able to open in the coming weeks.
-
Almost 70 per cent of carbon dioxide readers delivered to Quebec schools
With the in-person start of the school year just days away, the Quebec government says it has delivered 68 percent of the 90,000 carbon dioxide (CO2) readers it promised to install in each classroom of every school by the end of December 2021.
-
Teen dies after shooting in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood
A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in Montreal's Plateau borough.
Winnipeg
-
Crews fighting fire at home on Maryland Street
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is fighting a fire that broke out at a home on Maryland Street Friday morning.
-
Several children believed to have died in Ontario First Nation house fire
Officials say 'several children' are believed to have died in a fire in a remote First Nation in northwestern Ontario.
-
Omicron could soon peak and hospitalizations may surge, Tam says
The Omicron variant has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and new modelling forecasts a 'large surge' and potential peak in new cases this month, before declining in February.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers dealing with 'chaos' as Omicron spreads through schools
The Omicron COVID-19 variant has arrived in Saskatchewan schools, with as many as 40 outbreaks and more than 1,000 cases across the province.
-
As investigation into Saskatoon girl's death continues, rally calls for charges to be laid
Dozens of people marched from Saskatoon Police Service headquarters to City Hall on Thursday calling for charges to be laid against the person driving the vehicle in a crash that killed a nine-year-old girl.
-
After being plugged in for 7 hours, heater sparks fire in Saskatoon garage: SFD
A portable heater is to blame for sparking a garage fire in the Stonebridge neighbourhood.
Regina
-
'Trust was broken': Another long-time Ukabam patient takes stand in sexual assault trial
The sexual assault trial of a former Regina doctor continued on Friday, with the fourth complainant taking the stand.
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19, said he didn't know he had been infected
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
-
945 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan added 945 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing active cases up to 9,252.
Atlantic
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises to cut child care fees in half by end of year in Nova Scotia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston to make a virtual child care announcement Friday.
-
P.E.I. provides update on several outbreaks across the province, 8 in hospital with COVID-19 Friday
Prince Edward Island's top doctor says there are eight people in hospital being treated for COVID-19 as of Friday, one of whom is in intensive care.
-
Dartmouth’s Lindell Wigginton makes regular-season NBA debut
Dartmouth’s Lindell Wigginton made his regular-season NBA debut with the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night.
London
-
Western announces gradual return to campus starting Jan. 31
Western University says it will use a 'phased in' approach to bringing students back to campus this year.
-
Slight decline in COVID-19 inpatients, cases in Middlesex-London
The London Health Sciences Centre is reporting a decline in the number of inpatients with COVID-19 as the Middlesex-London Health Unit reports a slight drop in cases, but two new deaths.
-
'It's not a lot': Regional bus routes to London attract few riders
Regional bus routes feeding into London from countless rural communities are running - at times - near empty.
Northern Ontario
-
$10M a year for Indigenous housing to tackle homelessness
The Ford government will provide an extra $10 million a year to help give homeless Indigenous people access to support and transitional housing to keep them off the streets.
-
Recognizing burnout, the causes and remedies
In the book 'The Burnout Epidemic,' author Jennifer Moss examines the common issues that contribute to the declining mental health of workers and explains why techniques like self-care might not be enough to improve it.
-
Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the disease.
Kitchener
-
Hospitals strained amid 'widespread community transmission' of COVID-19: Dr. Wang
Waterloo Region's hospitals continue to experience capacity issues as COVID-19 cases surge in the community.
-
Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the disease.
-
Residential fire in Bright causes road closure
Emergency crews are on scene of a residential fire on John Street in Bright.