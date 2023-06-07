Air quality advisory in effect for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

A screen shot of Metro Vancouver's air map shows the risk across the region on June 7, 2023, when an air quality advisory was issued. A screen shot of Metro Vancouver's air map shows the risk across the region on June 7, 2023, when an air quality advisory was issued.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener