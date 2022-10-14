Air quality advisory in B.C.'s Lower Mainland expanded to more areas

An air quality advisory triggered by wildfire smoke hanging over B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been expanded into additional areas.

Fine particulate matter coming from several different late-season wildfires is now affecting the air quality in Metro Vancouver along with the central and eastern Fraser Valley, officials announced Friday afternoon.

"Stagnant weather conditions are forecast to persist for at least the next few days and it is expected that air quality may not change until there is a more significant change in the weather," the Metro Vancouver Regional District said in a news release.

"Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change, and as wildfire behaviour changes."

There are fires burning near Chilliwack Lake, Hope and Harrison Lake, as well as on Cypress Mountain and in Washington state, all of which are contributing to hazy conditions in the Lower Mainland, officials said.

While the advisory is in place, Metro Vancouver and Environment Canada recommend reducing outdoor physical activity, especially if breathing becomes uncomfortable. Some populations may be at greater risk to exposure, including those with underlying health conditions, pregnant people, infants, older adults and those who work or live outdoors.

"If you are experiencing symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing, seek prompt medical attention. Call 911 in the case of an emergency," officials said.

As of Friday, 199 wildfires remain active in the province, according to BC Wildfire Service. The province's southeast region has the most fires at 71. The coastal region, where the air quality advisory is in effect, has 49.

There are no active wildfires of note burning in the province.