Air Canada IT issue impacts flights to and from YVR

Some Air Canada flights to and from Vancouver International Airport were delayed or cancelled Thursday due to a technical issue with the airline.

Anyone with a flight booked is being urged to check the status online before going to the airport.

"At this time, Air Canada is reporting that its flight schedules are stabilizing, however flights to and from YVR may continue to be affected," an update on the airport's website around noon said.

"We recognize this is an inconvenience for travellers."

Two outgoing flights have been called off and eight are delayed – and the disruption is even more pronounced for incoming aircraft with six cancellations and dozens of delays listed.

Air Canada says its discount arm, Air Canada Rouge, has delays or cancellations to more than half of its flights, but the company says the problem is not the same as last Thursday's glitch that briefly grounded its planes.

With files from The Canadian Press