AFN votes in favour of a forensic audit exploring financial decisions over last decade
AFN votes in favour of a forensic audit exploring financial decisions over last decade
The Assembly of First Nations has finally voted on an emergency draft resolution calling for a forensic audit of the organizations financial and management practices over the last decade.
The contentious issue, which has dominated the AFN’s three-day General Assembly in downtown Vancouver, passed with 75 per cent voting in favour.
It was one of three emergency resolutions linked to a conflict between elected National Chief Roseanne Archibald and the AFN’s Executive Committee that were initially on the agenda for Tuesday morning.
The first draft of the resolution on the forensic audit included scathing language about alleged chronic financial mismanagement within the AFN.
“A major plank in the election campaign of the National Chief was to eradicate all forms of corruption, cronyism and the toxic working environment that plagued the AFN then, and apparently continues to negatively affect the AFN now, through accountability and transparency measures,” the initial draft of the resolution said.
That entire portion was struck from the final draft voted on by the chiefs on Wednesday morning.
The adopted version calls on the AFN’s Chiefs Committee on Charter Renewal to conduct a review of the organization’s financial policies and practices and provide a report to the Executive Committee.
It also calls on the Chiefs Committee on Charter Renewal to make recommendations “regarding the scope and nature of a forensic audit not to be limited in time to anything less than 10 years.”
A number of chiefs who participated in the debate before the vote expressed concern about the expense associated with a forensic audit covering a decade or more, and called for it to be limited to the previous one or two years.
But those amendments were rejected.
“It’s a bit of a waste of finaincal resources for our communities, especially going back ten years in a forensic audit. It’s going to take a lot of time and a lot of money,” said Chief Scott McLeod of Nipissing First Nation.
The resolution also calls on the National Chief and the Executive Committee to cooperate with an ongoing human resources investigation into four workplace complaints lodged against Chief Archibald.
Those complaints led the executive to suspend her with pay on June 17.
On Tuesday, the assembled chiefs voted overwhelmingly against an emergency resolution calling for that suspension to be upheld, with many saying the executive overstepped its authority in handing it down in the first place.
Throughout the three-day event, many in attendance said they were frustrated and dismayed that the ongoing political turmoil was taking valuable time away from important issues regarding health, child welfare, education and housing that they had hoped to discuss.
“There’s key resolutions that I need, for Ontario, to be done, and they’re going to be omnibussed and there’s no deliberation, there’s no discussion and these are issues of national importance,” said Chief Brent Bisaillon of Ontario’s Serpent River First Nation.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Whistleblower says Patrick Brown arranged her payment by third-party company
A lawyer for a woman identifying herself as a former organizer on Patrick Brown's campaign says Brown personally connected her with a third-party company to pay for her work on his campaign.
Charest calls on Conservative party to make Brown allegations public
Jean Charest is calling on the Conservative Party of Canada to release details of the allegations that led to the ousting of Patrick Brown from its leadership race.
Canada elections commissioner reviewing information related to Conservative allegations against Brown
The Commissioner of Canada Elections' office says it has received and is reviewing information related to the allegations raised by the Conservative Party of Canada that now-disqualified leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign violated federal election financing rules.
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
TRANSCRIPT | 'I felt so ashamed': Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged after world championships
Mary-Sophie Harvey, a swimmer for the Canadian national team, is speaking out after she said she was drugged and injured on the final night of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last weekend.
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to brazen out one ethical lapse after another with a combination of charm, bluster and denial.
Hugh Grant behind 'The Benny Hill Show' theme song playing outside U.K. Parliament
Amid U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation following a handful of political scandals, there is now a universally recognized satirical tune blasting outside the Parliament building in Westminster, thanks to actor Hugh Grant.
Ukraine urges Canada not to hand over gas turbine to Russia
Ukraine opposes Canada's handing over a turbine to Russia's Gazprom that Moscow says is critical for supplying natural gas to Germany and Kyiv believes such a move would flout sanctions on Russia, a Ukrainian energy ministry source said on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after dramatic standoff with Saanich police
One man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a dramatic standoff with police in Saanich, B.C., on Thursday afternoon. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating.
-
Police book more time at gun range for 'reintegration' training in wake of Saanich shooting
Officers with the Saanich and Victoria police departments will have a larger presence at a South Island gun range following an intense shooting that left two suspects dead and six officers injured last week.
-
Escaped pigs and piglets damage Vancouver Island golf course
People who are looking to swing a club at one Vancouver Island golf course have more than sand traps and water hazards to look out for.
Calgary
-
Storm rattles Sneak-A-Peek as people flock to Stampede grounds
Almost as soon as the gates to the Calgary Stampede opened up for Sneak-A-Peek Thursday evening, the heavy rain and hail started falling.
-
Several homes damaged after tornado touches down near Sundre, Alta.
Authorities tell CTV News that several homes in and around the town of Sundre were damaged when a tornado touched down earlier on Thursday.
-
Calgary police make arrest in 8-year-old homicide case
A suspect is now in custody in connection with the death of Colton Crowshoe, an 18-year-old Calgary man who was last seen alive in 2014.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Live weather updates: Severe storm risk continues into Thursday evening
With a risk of severe thunderstorms and potential for tornado development, CTV News Edmonton's meteorologists Josh Classen and Cory Edel will keep you updated throughout the day here.
-
Residents concerned Boyle Street's new location contradicts city's Chinatown commitments
Boyle Street Community Services announced last year it would be moving to a new location in 2023, but community residents now say that move contradicts the city’s plan to limit social service agencies in the Chinatown area.
-
Worker killed at Suncor site in northern Alberta
A worker is dead after an incident at the Suncor Base Plant Mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta., Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
'Sell first' says Toronto realtor as higher interest rates, rising inflation cool city's housing market
As Toronto's once-hot real estate market continues to shows signs of cooling, one realtor says sellers are growing increasingly “desperate."
-
New banking rules just came into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will effect bank accounts and credit cards.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations up sharply in Ontario, positivity rate at highest level since early May
Ontario is reporting another week-over-week increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid suggestions that the province has now entered a new wave of the pandemic driven by the more contagious BA.5 subvariant.
Montreal
-
Canadiens select Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick of the NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens selected Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL Entry Draft at the Bell Centre.
-
Quebec enters seventh wave of COVID-19
As Quebec enters the seventh wave of COVID-19, the province's health minister says the situation is 'under control for the moment' but is urging residents to be vigilant.
-
Some Quebec landlords frustrated at having to clean disaster apartments post moving day
Some Quebec landlords find they need weeks to clean and repair apartments after tenants leave.
Winnipeg
-
Crime deterrent or Big Brother? Downtown safety camera pilot draws mixed reactions
A proposed safety pilot project putting eyes in the sky in downtown Winnipeg is drawing skepticism, with some questioning whether the cameras would actually deter crime and worry about privacy.
-
New data revealing Omicron tsunami is a reality check, researchers say
New data is revealing how hard hit Canada was by the Omicron variant, with some researchers calling the Omicron wave a tsunami.
-
Police charge teens in Forks stabbing
Three teens face assault and weapons charges after a stabbing at The Forks last week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon drivers see relief at gas pumps, but it may not last long
The lower gas prices in Saskatoon won’t last long, according to an expert.
-
'The road kind of started caving up': Witnesses recount chaotic scene as Saskatoon intersection flooded
Witnesses describe a 'crunching, crackling' noise and fissures forming as a Saskatoon intersection 'caved up.'
-
Sask. ranchers call for investigation into cattle and beef pricing
The Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association is calling on the federal and provincial governments to investigate cattle and beef pricing markets as concerns of a widening price gap grow.
Regina
-
3rd suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to December death: Regina police
Regina police charged a third person with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a man whose body was found during a fire investigation in December 2021.
-
'Bringing Laudy back to the party': Vaughn out, Lauderdale in against Redblacks
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will make a change on the offensive line against the Ottawa Redblacks with Andrew Lauderdale in for Terran Vaughn at left tackle.
-
'New life, new hope': First Nations community excited to see buffalo herd grow
For the first time in more than 150 years, Cote First Nation had buffalo calves born on its land.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Public inquiry issues RCMP new subpoena for information
The public inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has issued a new subpoena to the RCMP, following concerns the federal police force has withheld documents related to the deaths of 22 people.
-
N.B. patients asking for more direction after family doctor announces they're leaving practice
A letter sent to patients of an Oromocto-based doctor announcing they’re closing their practice in October has some worried about what comes next.
-
N.S. reports 9 deaths, jump in cases in COVID-19 dashboard update
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting an increase in deaths and cases, and a decrease in new hospitalizations in the province’s weekly COVID-19 dashboard update.
London
-
Western Mustangs mourn passing of Coach Jason Kenemy
The Western University Mustangs are mourning the sudden loss Thursday of a pillar of London football, Coach Jason “KJ” Kenemy.
-
London man charged after threatening woman with knife inside restaurant
A 25-year-old London man is facing multiple charges Thursday after allegedly brandishing a knife and threatening a woman inside an east London restaurant, according to police.
-
London has a new millionaire
A 47-year-old sheet metal worker from London is the city’s newest millionaire.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury councillors react to $215M arena price tag as developer pitches cheaper option
Some Greater Sudbury councillors are reacting to news that the arena part of the Kingsway Entertainment District (KED) would cost $215 million, with $115 million borrowed over 30 years.
-
Jane Goodall celebrates Sudbury regreening milestone alongside Trudeau
Dr. Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, officially planted the 10 millionth tree in Greater Sudbury's regreening efforts Thursday during a stop in the city.
-
North Bay armed forces base excited by news NORAD system will be modernized
The commander of 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base in North Bay says he's thrilled the Liberal government is upgrading systems within the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) over the next few years.
Kitchener
-
Video released in McLennan Park sexual assault investigation
Police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted a woman in a Kitchener park.
-
News on widening fourth dose eligibility could come next week, Ontario's top doctor suggests
Ontario is set to make a decision early next week on whether to expand eligibility of fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines, amid a seventh wave of the virus, the province's top doctor said Thursday.
-
'They’ve been so helpful to me': Woman living in Cambridge encampment finds new home
After living in an encampment for over a decade, a Cambridge woman has found a new temporary home.