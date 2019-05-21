The mother of Kiran Dhesi's accused murderer has been charged with trying to help her son in the aftermath of the killing.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team revealed Tuesday that 53-year-old Manjit Kaur Deo is facing one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

Last week, authorities announced her son, 21-year-old Harjot Singh Deo, had been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Dhesi's body was found in a burned out vehicle in Surrey in August 2017, devastating the 19-year-old college student's family and friends. Police said the young woman, whose full name was Bhavkiran, was never involved in any kind of gang activity.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Cpl. Frank Jang said IHIT's investigation remains active even though two people have been charged.

"We are still appealing to those with close knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Bhavkiran's death," he said. "If you know what happened, we are asking you to consider Bhavkiran's loved ones, who continue to mourn and await answers. We are asking you to do the conscionable thing, the right thing, and please come forward."

"We believe that we still have individuals in the community that have very intimate knowledge of what happened in this instance," RCMP Supt. Donna Richardson said at the time.

When the charge against Deo was announced, the deceased's uncle, Kulwant Dhesi, told CTV News the family was relieved to learn the case was moving forward, but said the young victim's parents remain deep in grief.