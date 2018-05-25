

A 50-year-old high school teacher from the Fraser Valley has been accused of sex crimes involving minors.

Henry Kang, who taught at Robert Bateman and W.J. Mouat secondary schools, is charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation, police announced Friday.

It's unclear whether the alleged victims were students at either of the schools, and police are not sharing any more information on the case.

"As the two victims were youths at the time of these incidents, specific details of the investigation will not be released," the Abbotsford Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities have also asked for any other potential victims to come forward "as soon as possible."

The investigation into Kang started back in January, when the local school district received a complaint against the teacher and forwarded it to police.

"The employee was placed on leave pending the completion of an investigation," Supt. Kevin Godden said in a statement.

Godden said officials are "deeply concerned" about the allegations, and have been cooperating with police and prosecutors on the case.

"We want to emphasize that the safety of our students is a top priority," he said. "Every day we commit to providing safe and caring learning environments for all of our students, and we will continue to ensure that this is the case in all of our schools."

Kang is scheduled to appears in court next in June.