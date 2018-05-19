

CTV Vancouver





Abbotsford police are looking for witnesses and video evidence of a sexual assault that occurred Friday afternoon.

According to police, the victim was walking south on Pauline Street at about 5 p.m. when she heard a man yelling. He soon appeared in front of her and grabbed her by the shoulders, making sexual remarks and attempting to pull her, police said.

The woman was able to break free from her assailant and get away.

Police describe the suspect as a caucasian man in his 30s, roughly 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with wavy, brown, shoulder-length hair and sunglasses. He was wearing a light-coloured shirt and tan shorts.

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this attack, which took place in a busy downtown area, to come forward.

Anyone with information or video of the assault is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225, text the department at 222973, or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.