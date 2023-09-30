Abbotsford police issue public notice about sex offender moving to community

Police in Abbotsford are notifying the public that a recently released sex offender will be residing in their city.

The public notification issued Friday night pertains to Hugh Alexander McCurry, a 46-year-old man who was released in Powell River on Friday and will be residing in the Abbotsford area.

"McCurry has a criminal history that includes past convictions for sexual offences against children in 2001, 2004, 2007 and 2016," police said in their notice, adding that he breached probation orders in 2000 and 2001.

Police shared a photo and a description of McCurry, saying he is 5'9" tall and weighs 153 pounds. He has grey hair and hazel eyes.

McCurry is subject to a lifetime ban on attending any public park or swimming area where people under the age of 16 are present or can reasonably be expected to be present. He's also banned from daycare centres, schools, playgrounds and community centres, police said.

He is also subject to a lifetime ban on "seeking, obtaining or continuing any employment" or volunteer work that involves being in a position of trust or authority toward people under 16, though the court can grant an exception if the work is supervised by someone the court considers appropriate.

Abbotsford police said McCurry is also subject to the same two bans as conditions of his current release, as well as a ban on any contact or communication with a person who is under 16 except with the written permission of a bail supervisor or in "incidental contact" in a public place where other adults are present.

"If you see Hugh Alexander McCurry in violation of any of the conditions listed above, please dial 911 immediately," police said.