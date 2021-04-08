ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- A 35-year-old man has died after a stabbing late Wednesday night in Abbotsford.

Officers were called to King and Riverside Roads around 10:15 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.

“Upon arrival, Abbotsford police patrol officers located an unresponsive, seriously injured 35-year-old man in a tent. The man was taken to hospital where he has succumbed to his injuries,” said Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police Department in a release.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was then called in.

Forensic investigators taped off a large grassy area near a homeless shelter and searched using flashlights.

Several security cameras overlook the area, but police have not said whether any suspects have been arrested.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation; however, the initial indications suggest this appears to be a targeted incident,” wrote Bird.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.