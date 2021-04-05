VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say they're investigating the city's fourth homicide of the year.

In a news release Monday, the Vancouver Police Department said officers were called to an area on West Hastings Street at about 10 p.m. Sunday over reports that a man was possibly suffering from a drug overdose.

Police say a witness saw the 37-year-old man collapse in the middle of the sidewalk. When paramedics arrived, they found the man had stab wounds while they were doing chest compressions on him.

The man was taken to hospital but he later died of his injuries.

Police say no arrests have been made. Any with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2500. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.