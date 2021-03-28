VANCOUVER -- Police in Kelowna say they have arrested a man after a stabbing incident at an outdoor party sent five people to hospital.

Just before 2 a.m. on March 28, West Kelowna RCMP and Kelowna RCMP were called to Postill Lake Road, which is about a half-hour drive north-east of the B.C. Interior city.

Police say they received “a report of multiple victims of a stabbing at an outdoor gathering,” according to a news statement from Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Officers flooded the area and located five victims suffering from stab wounds,” it continues.

Two male youths, and three adult men were transported to hospital for treatment, but police won’t say how severe their injuries are.

The gathering was a bush party, according to Castanet News.

Although RCMP did not release information on a motive, Castanet reports that it spoke with the father of one of the victims. He said his son, who was stabbed, was one of several people who tried to intervene in an assault on a teenage girl. The incident happened near the eight kilometre marker of Postill Lake Road.

One person has been arrested in connection to the incident.

“An adult male has been arrested and is currently in police custody," RCMP said. "It is not believed there is any ongoing risk to the public.”