'A terrible tragedy': 4 dead in Keremeos, B.C., crash involving tractor trailer

A crash in Keremeos, B.C., Wednesday morning claimed the lives of four people, according to Mounties.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP said officers responded to reports of a serious collision on Highway 3 near Becks Road – which is about four hours east of Vancouver. The crash involved two cars and a tractor trailer at approximately 11:30 a.m.

"Sadly, four adults of an extended family, all from the same vehicle, were found deceased on scene," Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Sgt. Jason Bayda said in the release.

The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured.

"This is a terrible tragedy. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased. Our thoughts are also with the first responders and members of the public impacted by this incident," said Bayda.

Highway 3 was closed for approximately eight hours with a detour provided while first responders were on scene. It has since reopened.

"During this time of year, we see a significant increase of traffic incidents on our roadways. Police are reminding everyone to slow down and remain alert to your surroundings," Bayda added.

RCMP said the cause of the collision is unclear at this point and the investigation is ongoing.