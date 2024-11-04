Here’s where you can watch the U.S. election results in Metro Vancouver

On Tuesday, a number of venues in Metro Vancouver will be offering people a place to gather and watch the highly anticipated results of the U.S. Election which will see either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump voted in as president.

The British Columbia Mainland Chapter of Democrats Abroad will be hosting an official watch party at the Pleasant on Main Street, but the group has also compiled a list of other venues in the region that have “agreed to have the election shown within their establishments on a selection of screens.”

The Rio Theatre in East Vancouver, with a capacity of over 400, will be opening it is doors at 5 p.m. for an event dubbed “Don’t Panic (alone)” hosted by stand-up comedian Charlie Demers.

“Everyone is welcome. We encourage pantsuits of all styles and colours, aviator sunglasses, gravity-defying combovers, and oddly hued fake tans,” the event description says. “Whether you want to watch this horror show/psychological drama solo, or bring along your supportive or seemingly indifferent spouse – that also works.”

Seats can be reserved in advance for $5.

The following pubs in the city will also be screening the results starting at 5 p.m.

The American at 926 Main Street

The Rogue Bar at Waterfront Station

The King’s Head Pub at 1618 Yew Street

The Fountainhead Pub at 1025 Davie Street

Good Co. will be showing election results at its North Vancouver and Steveston locations.

In Delta, there are two venues where the results will be broadcast: Match Eatery & Public House at the Cascades Casino and Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar at Tsawwassen Springs.