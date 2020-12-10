VANCOUVER -- Video of B.C.'s provincial health officer doing an impromptu dance – possibly unaware that she was being broadcast live to thousands of people – has been bringing people smiles on social media.

Dr. Bonnie Henry was preparing to share optimistic news about the COVID-19 vaccine at Wednesday's pandemic briefing when she performed the short dance routine.

Protect Dr. Bonnie Henry at all costs pic.twitter.com/pY2en2Gh3N — Vanessa Jang (@vanessajang) December 10, 2020

Clips that were posted to Twitter shortly after have garnered thousands of likes and retweets, with many people celebrating the unscripted moment.

"I support Dr. Henry being human," one user wrote. "We have seen her cry announcing the dead, now we see her dance on the day she announces vaccines are coming."

"2020 is short on moments of joy and frankly it's nice to see," said another.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix was standing at the podium at the time, with Henry off to the side, and had just indicated they were still minutes away from beginning their briefing.

For those of you who were not forced into tap, this is called a shuffle ball change �� https://t.co/Wzk7D8hUCK — Kadie Smith (@kadieasmith) December 10, 2020

Still, not everyone was impressed by the colourful moment. While much of Wednesday's briefing was spent explaining the province's vaccine rollout plans, and the hopeful outlook for 2021, Henry also had to announce 16 more people had died from COVID-19.

"Incredible that so many in B.C. continue to idolize the person who waited months to mandate masks, then only did so after doctors begged her," one Twitter user said. "Now she's dancing when 16 more people died from COVID today and 75 are fighting for their lives in ICU. Unbelievable."

At least one emergency room doctor disagreed, writing that "the arrival of vaccines definitely calls for a happy dance."