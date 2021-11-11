92 black bears killed by B.C. conservation in October: provincial data

Vancouver -

Almost 100 more black bears were killed by conservation officers in B.C. last month, the latest provincial data shows.

According to statistics shared by the province this week, 92 black bears were destroyed by the BC Conservation Officer Service in October, which averages to just under three bears per day.

Historically, late summer tends to be busiest for officers in the province, but calls to conservation often continue through October before bears enter hibernation. In fact, this October saw the second-highest number of calls to BCCOS about black bears so far this year.

Last month, conservation was called 3,536 times about black bears. Officers responded to 373 of those calls.

Officials estimate B.C.'s black bear population is about 120,000 to 160,000. From 2016 to 2020, an average of 494 bears were destroyed each year. So far in 2021, 470 black bears have been killed by conservation officers across the province.

In previous years, the number of calls to BCCOS and the number of bears destroyed decreased in November and December.

But WildSafeBC, an organization that works to reduce human-wildlife conflicts, has warned that bears are still active this time of year. According to a map posted by the organization that compiles data reported to BCCOS, dozens of bear sightings have been recorded in Metro Vancouver alone so far this month.

WildSafeBC says very few of the data points on its map are independently verified by the organization, but it appears none of the encounters reported across the province in November so far have resulted in human injury.

However, according to the data presented on the map, four encounters since Nov. 1 may have resulted in a bear being killed by conservation. In two of those instances, the bear was reportedly injured or distressed. In the other two, the bear may have been food conditioned or aggressive.

Late last month, conservation officers urged British Columbians to continue being cautious with their attractants, including seasonal items.

"They may seem like only a seasonal decoration but your Halloween jack-o-lantern could also attract a hungry bear," the warning said.

"As bears look to pack on calories, the scent of a carved pumpkin on a front porch could bring a bear right to your door, which creates a risk to public safety."

Tips for securing attractants are available on the province's website.