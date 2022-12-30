9 kittens abandoned at Vancouver construction site in sub-zero temperatures: BC SPCA

One of nine kittens that were abandoned in sub-zero temperatures at a Vancouver construction site has died, while the survivors will be available to adopt from the BC SPCA in the New Year.

Jodi Dunlop, the manager of the city’s BC SPCA branch, says the kittens were discovered in two taped-shut cardboard boxes on Dec. 21—when temperatures dropped as low as -13 C and snow covered the ground.

“There was nothing left in the area they were found to suggest where they came from and no cameras in the area,” Dunlop told CTV News Friday, 10 days after the discovery of the kittens.

She says the kittens are all 12 weeks and older, meaning they were squished up in each box—neither of which had breathing holes.

“The kitten who died had an injury to it’s backside and couldn’t eliminate waste,” Dunlop said. Another kitten, which now goes by the name Prancer, has such a severe leg injury that the limb will likely have to be amputated.

“We don’t know how she sustained that injury, but it’s a very bad injury and it’s not recent,” said Dunlop.

While Prancer has been suffering for weeks, Dunlop says it hasn’t affected the kitten’s disposition, noting “she is the sweetest kitten. She kneads biscuits with her front left paw and is always so happy to have visitors.”

Three other kittens among the abandoned litter also required medical attention, according to a release Friday by the BC SPCA.

The found felines will remain at the Vancouver animal shelter until they’re fully recovered, and will be available for adoption within the next two weeks.

According to the BC SPCA, to help save the kittens and others like them, all donations received Friday and Saturday will be matched up to $159,000 by the Don and Lorraine Moore Foundation.