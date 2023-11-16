81-year-old pedestrian killed in Surrey hit-and-run

An 81-year-old man who was crossing the road in Surrey Wednesday evening was killed in a hit-and-run, according to authorities.

First responders were called to the intersection of 120A Street and 75A Avenue just before 7 p.m. for "a report of an injured person," a statement from the Surrey RCMP says. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the victim died of his injuries at the scene.

"The initial investigation indicates the pedestrian was crossing the road and was struck by a vehicle that did not remain on scene," the statement continues.

Anyone who was in the area between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. who has dashcam video or information is asked to call 604-599-0502.