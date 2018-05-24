

CTV Vancouver





A senior who was involved in a crash with a city bus in Burnaby Wednesday afternoon has died in hospital.

The 81-year-old was behind the wheel of an SUV that collided with a bus at East Hastings Street and Holdom Avenue around 4 p.m.

The driver was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but couldn't be saved.

Burnaby RCMP are still trying to confirm the cause of the crash, but said it's possible the driver "suffered a medical incident" before the accident.

One bus passenger was taken to hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries, and others were assessed at the scene by firefighters and paramedics.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, especially those who might have dashcam video of the collision, to reach out and help with their investigation.