VANCOUVER -- Health officials have issued a public warning about possible COVID-19 exposure in Kelowna after several people carrying the virus spent time in the city's downtown and waterfront areas.

Interior Health said eight COVID-19 carriers were out and about at private gatherings, bars, restaurants and other businesses in those neighbourhoods between June 25 and July 6.

Contact-tracing is currently underway, but the health authority said people who might have been exposed to the virus should watch for symptoms in the meantime.

"Given the number of cases and potential locations involved, we are urging anyone who participated in events over these dates to monitor closely for symptoms," Interior Health said in an advisory.

Officials have not released a list of events or businesses where the exposures might have taken place, but said larger events on Canada Day and the holiday weekend are "of specific concern."

The health authority told CTV News its investigation is still underway, and that it is working directly with the businesses that have been identified as potential exposure points.

Six of the eight COVID-positive people identified live outside the Interior Health region, officials said. Investigators are still working to determine how they initially came into contact with the virus.