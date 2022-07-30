79-year-old walking from Calgary to Vancouver in support of cancer research

79-year-old Gary Averbach is on a personal mission on foot from Calgary to Vancouver. 79-year-old Gary Averbach is on a personal mission on foot from Calgary to Vancouver.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ticket bought in Illinois wins US$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener