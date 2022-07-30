79-year-old walking from Calgary to Vancouver in support of cancer research
Through tunnels, over bridges, along highways, city streets and rural roads, Gary Averbach is on a personal mission on foot from Calgary to Vancouver.
“I said, 'You know, before I’m 80, I’m going to do that,'” said the 79-year-old Vancouver resident. “I talked to a few people and they thought I was crazy.”
Averbach is an avid walker who says he routinely walks the seawall and always thought he’d be able to accomplish the 1,000-plus-kilometre feat from Calgary to Vancouver. He calls it part of his "before 80 bucket list."
Plans for the walk started solely as a physical challenge, until a close friend with a terminal cancer diagnosis made a special request before he died.
“He grabbed my hand and said that he wanted me to do it to find a cure for his cancer,” said Averbach.
Not long after the death of his close friend Bob, Averbach also lost two cousins and his housekeeper to cancer.
“I thought, maybe this should be for all four of them,” said Averbach.
So Averbach added more purpose to his walk, launching the Bob’s Walk For Cancer Research fundraiser. He left Calgary on June 25 and has already conquered more than 800 kilometres. He’s also raised more than $400,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation.
Averbach says the walk has posed a significant challenge, with tough terrain, elevation changes and scorching heat.
“That’s not fun,” said Averbach. “It has slowed me down a bit. I was averaging 27 kilometres a day, now I’m averaging 24.”
Still, Averbach says he has plenty left in the tank for the final leg of his journey.
“That which doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger,” said Averbach. “I’ve been through some really challenging physical days, and I feel stronger now than I’ve felt in years.”
Averbach has a goal of raising $500,000 for cancer research, and plans to finish his walk at Jack Pool Plaza on Aug. 11.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
Spain reports second death from monkeypox
Spain has reported a second death in as many days from monkeypox, its health ministry said Saturday.
Early antibiotic exposure could increase risk of asthma, allergies: study
Researchers from Rutgers University report in a new study that antibiotic use in young children could cause lifelong allergies and asthma issues.
Pope's visit to Canada sparks calls to renounce centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery
Pope Francis did not talk about rescinding the centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery in his apologies to residential school survivors. But organizers of his trip say Canadian bishops plan to work with the Vatican to have it addressed, with the goal of issuing a new statement from the Roman Catholic Church.
Elizabeth May readies Green leadership bid: sources
Elizabeth May, who is preparing a bid for the leadership of the Green Party, first asked the only other Green MP if he would consider taking the helm before she decided to apply for her old job.
'This is hockey culture': Former players, advocates react to Hockey Canada hearings
Calls continue for a major shakeup at Hockey Canada following recent revelations around how the organization handled past claims of sexual assault.
Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith' after Will Smith apology video
Chris Rock is still not saying how he feels about getting slapped by Will Smith, but he is still making passing jokes about the incident.
Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25
At least 25 people died -- including four children -- when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia, Kentucky's governor said Saturday.
Ticket bought in Illinois wins US$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
Vancouver Island
-
Props from Island-shot TV series for sale at Coombs recycle yard
The popular Hallmark Channel series "Chesapeake Shores" will begin airing its sixth and final season on Aug. 14, but die-hard fans will be able to keep their memories of the show alive after it ends by purchasing props from the series.
-
Months after B.C.'s vow to bring in atmospheric river ranking system, Environment Canada says still no timeline
When torrential rain caused widespread flooding and washed out major highways across British Columbia last fall, the provincial government was quick to flag the creation of a system to rank atmospheric river systems.
-
79-year-old walking from Calgary to Vancouver in support of cancer research
Through tunnels, over bridges, along highways, city streets and rural roads, Gary Averbach is on a personal mission on foot from Calgary to Vancouver.
Calgary
-
Pope's visit to Canada sparks calls to renounce centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery
Pope Francis did not talk about rescinding the centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery in his apologies to residential school survivors. But organizers of his trip say Canadian bishops plan to work with the Vatican to have it addressed, with the goal of issuing a new statement from the Roman Catholic Church.
-
79-year-old walking from Calgary to Vancouver in support of cancer research
Through tunnels, over bridges, along highways, city streets and rural roads, Gary Averbach is on a personal mission on foot from Calgary to Vancouver.
-
Long weekend rush: Calgarians flock to the mountains - but are the mountains ready for them?
Steve and Jan Fleischmann, along with their daughter Ellie, were looking forward to their trip to Banff.
Edmonton
-
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
-
Man hospitalized after explosion at Queen Mary Park apartment
Firefighters responded to reports of an explosion Friday evening at an apartment in the Queen Mary Park neighbourhood.
-
Ticket bought in Illinois wins US$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
Toronto
-
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
-
Toronto police warn of delays, ask people to plan in advance due to Carnival parade
Toronto police are urging drivers to be aware of alternative routes before heading into the downtown core today as there are several large events taking place, most notably the Caribbean Carnival’s Grand Parade.
-
City of Toronto hiking pay for aquatics staff amid lifeguard shortages
The City of Toronto says it is upping aquatics staff wages by an average of 17 per cent as municipalities across the country grapple with lifeguard shortages.
Montreal
-
2 teens, 1 man injured in separate Hochelaga stabbings
Two teenagers were stabbed in Hochelaga late Friday night, according to Montreal police, and an adult man was stabbed in a separate incident.
-
Montreal woman seeks answers after father dies waiting 11 hours for ambulance
A Montreal woman is seeking answers after her 65-year-old father died while waiting over 11 hours for an ambulance.
-
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating suspicious death on Sherburn
Winnipeg Police are investigating a suspicious death in the West End.
-
-
Kevin Klein expected to run for Winnipeg mayor, pushing candidate pool to 13
The number of mayoral candidates is expected to climb to 13 as a current councillor said he will throw his name into the mix.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP request public assistance in search of 5-year-old autistic boy
RCMP in the rural municipality of Hudson Bay are searching for a 5-year-old who went missing Friday evening.
-
'Complete turmoil': Saskatoon man warning pet owners after dog attack
A Saskatoon man is warning pet owners after his dog was attacked at a popular park.
-
Prince Albert man now faces 26 charges in child luring investigation
A Prince Albert man now faces more than two dozen charges in connection to child luring investigation.
Regina
-
Things you can do in and around Regina for the long weekend
As the long weekend approaches, many people are heading out of town to camp, head to the lake or catch up with family and friends. If you’re staying in Regina, here are some things you can do in and around the Queen City.
-
Mixed emotions from residential school survivors as the Papal visit comes to a close
As Pope Francis wraps up the final leg of his weeklong Canadian visit, there are mixed emotions among residential school survivors who are reflecting on the Pontiff’s apology and his time in the country.
-
6.4 kg of methamphetamine seized during Regina drug trafficking investigation: police
A Regina woman is facing several charges after more than 6.4 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized during a drug trafficking investigation.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier defends appointing business friends as Crown executive chairs
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston shrugged off allegations of political patronage and nepotism from opposition leaders on Friday.
-
Expect long waits for ambulances and in ERs this weekend, warns Nova Scotia Health
As many Nova Scotians prepare for a long weekend, Nova Scotia Health is warning residents they will likely face long wait times for ambulances and in hospital emergency rooms if they need medical care.
-
Federal government working to replace burned N.S.-P.E.I. ferry
The Nova Scotia-Prince Edward Island ferry remains out of commission after a fire in its engine room last week, and will be for at least the rest of the summer season, but the federal government is looking at options to replace it.
London
-
Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit
Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
-
$35,000 worth of drugs seized in St. Thomas
A 56-year-old St. Thomas man has been arrested and charged for several drug and weapons-related offences.
-
Fun in the sun: Hot and sunny weather expected for August long weekend
Londoners will be treated to picture perfect summer weather for the Civic Holiday this long weekend, boasting plenty of sun and hot temperatures.
Northern Ontario
-
With the papal visit ended many in the North have more to say
With the pope headed back to the Vatican, some residential school survivors in our region feel his apology tour did not go far enough.
-
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
-
Multiple recent break-ins at Sudbury arena
CTV News has confirmed Friday there has been another break-in at the Sudbury Arena in the city’s downtown core and those involved with the Sudbury Wolves Sports and Entertainment say this was not the first time.
Kitchener
-
Body of man missing in Grand River recovered
The body of a 25-year-old man who went missing in the Grand River near Caledonia has been recovered.
-
'You don't know if you're involved in that': Former patients of Woodstock doctor wanted on child pornography charges speak out
Former patients of a Woodstock doctor say they are disturbed to hear he is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for child pornography charges.
-
Dispelling the myths about owning electric vehicles
With gas prices hitting record highs this summer, many people are curious to know if purchasing an electric vehicle will benefit them in the long run.